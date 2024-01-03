World / Africa

Output at Libya’s Sharara oilfield hit by protests

03 January 2024 - 17:09
by Ayman Werfalli
The Sharara field, one of Libya’s largest, has been a frequent target for local and broader political protests. Picture: 123RF/HUYANGSHU

Local protests have forced a reduction in output at Libya’s Sharara oilfield, which can produce up to 300,000 barrels per day, two engineers told Reuters on Wednesday.

A video circulating on the internet showed a number of local protesters from Fezzan region in southern Libya announcing the closure of the Sharara field until their demands are met.

“We have started a partial reduction in the production,” one of the engineers said, confirming that protesters were “in front of the field gate”. The engineer did not specify the size of the reduction in output.

One protester told Reuters by phone that the region was “in need of developing projects and services, such as a refinery for fuel supply, paved roads, a clinic and providing jobs for young people”.

The Sharara field, one of Libya’s largest, has been a frequent target for local and broader political protests.

The field is located in the Murzuq basin in the southeast of Libya. It is run by state oil firm NOC via the Acacus company, with Spain’s Repsol, France’s Total, Austria’s OMV, and Norway’s Equinor.

In July, production at the Sharara, Elfeel and 108 fields was stopped by tribal protesters over the abduction of a former finance minister.

Libya’s oil output has been disrupted repeatedly in the chaotic decade since the 2011 Nato-backed uprising against Muammar Gaddafi.

Reuters

Exxon CEO aims to execute an ambitious agenda

Darren Woods has set a four-year deadline for himself to deliver on his latest strategy
Companies
4 weeks ago

China’s oil imports from Iran hit record highs

China bought an average 1.05-million barrels per day of Iranian oil in the first 10 months of 2023
World
1 month ago

Venezuela’s state-owned oil firm in talks with foreign operators

Company wants to revive 27,966 wells, mostly located in country’s oldest production region
Companies
1 month ago

Kuwait Oil Company signs deals for restoring soil damaged during Iraq invasion

The projects, due to be completed in 2027-28, are among the largest ever in the field of soil remediation in the world, Kuwaiti minister says
Companies
2 months ago
