UAE to take over 60% of Telkom Kenya from Helios

United Arab Emirates-based Infrastructure Corporation of Africa (ICA) will take over 60% of shares in Telkom Kenya from London-based private equity firm Helios after a competitive process, the East African nation’s finance ministry said on Wednesday.
The Kenyan cabinet on Tuesday rescinded a deal between a previous administration and Helios for the nationalisation of Telkom, due to “governance challenges” in that transaction.
“The offer by ICA includes [a] capital injection to fund Telkom’s critical infrastructure and the overall upgrade of the company’s capabilities, and also settle some of the outstanding liabilities of the company,” the ministry said in a statement.
It didn’t disclose the financial details of the deal with ICA.
