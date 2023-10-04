World / Africa

UAE to take over 60% of Telkom Kenya from Helios

Deal replaces rescinded agreement between a previous administration and the London-based private equity firm

04 October 2023 - 19:13
by Agency Staff
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

United Arab Emirates-based Infrastructure Corporation of Africa (ICA) will take over 60% of shares in Telkom Kenya from London-based private equity firm Helios after a competitive process, the East African nation’s finance ministry said on Wednesday.

The Kenyan cabinet on Tuesday rescinded a deal between a previous administration and Helios for the nationalisation of Telkom, due to “governance challenges” in that transaction.

“The offer by ICA includes [a] capital injection to fund Telkom’s critical infrastructure and the overall upgrade of the company’s capabilities, and also settle some of the outstanding liabilities of the company,” the ministry said in a statement.

It didn’t disclose the financial details of the deal with ICA.

Reuters

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Dutch politician Wopke Hoekstra gets nod as the ...
World / Europe
2.
Jim Jordan launches run for US House speaker ...
World / Americas
3.
India searches for 23 missing soldiers as flash ...
World / Asia
4.
UAE to take over 60% of Telkom Kenya from Helios
World / Africa
5.
World Bank revises down Sub-Saharan Africa growth ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

WATCH: Outgoing Transnet finance chief named Telkom CFO

Companies

Outgoing Transnet finance chief Dlamini named Telkom CFO

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Cell C ‘yet to pay R288m spectrum bill’

Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.