Cell C 'yet to pay R288m spectrum bill' Sources say the struggling mobile operator still owes Icasa for the spectrum it bought on auction 18 months ago

Mobile operator Cell C has apparently failed to pay for spectrum it bought from the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) in March last year.

Business Times understands from several sources that the third-largest mobile operator failed to cough up for the 10MHz of spectrum in the 3.5GHz bands that it purchased for R288m. ..