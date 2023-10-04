MARKET WRAP: JSE pares losses as US jobs growth falls short of forecasts
Hawkish European Central Bank chief says borrowing costs will remain elevated to contain inflation
04 October 2023 - 19:05
The JSE pared losses on Wednesday while global markets were mixed after softer-than-expected US jobs data helped ease US bond yields.
The US company Automatic Data Processing (ADP) reported that private job growth totalled just 89,000 in September, coming in well below the market forecast of 160,000 and fewer than an upwardly revised 180,000 additions from August...
