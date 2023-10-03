WATCH: Outgoing Transnet finance chief named Telkom CFO

Companies

03 October 2023 - 15:55
by Business Day TV
Nonkululeku Dlamini. Picture: SUPPLIED
In the telecoms space, a major leadership shakeup is under way as Nonkululeko Dlamini prepares to step into the role of CFO at Telkom. This announcement follows her departure from Transnet. Meanwhile, Telkom's current CFO, Dirk Reyneke, will transition to the role of chief capital projects officer, as we await a CFO announcement from Cell C. For more on the story, Business Day TV spoke to Business Day technology correspondent Mudiwa Gavaza.

