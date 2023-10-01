Outgoing Transnet finance chief Dlamini named Telkom CFO
State logistics company CEO Portia Derby will be stepping down at end of October
01 October 2023 - 17:32
Outgoing Transnet finance chief Nonkululeko Dlamini takes over as CFO of Telkom at the beginning of December, the SA telecom company announced on Friday.
The state logistics company announced the departures of CEO Portia Derby and Dlamini. Dlamini, who joined the company in 2020, was leaving immediately. Derby, who also joined Transnet three years ago, will vacate her office at the end of October...
