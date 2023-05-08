Nigerian judges start hearing challenge to presidential election

US April CPI will help guide the Fed in its interest rate decision at the next FOMC meeting in mid-June
Many public pensions investing in private equity do not have enough assets to pay out all their promised benefits
‘Serious concerns’ about order compelling the exemption of hospitals, schools and police stations
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day journalist Thando Maeko
Output rose 4% to 1,329kg in the three months to end-March
Revenue collections narrowly undershot estimates due to higher-than-anticipated VAT refunds
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Brandon Doyle, CEO of Convergence Partners
Ultraconservatives obtain majority to push through changes in Pinochet-era constitution
The 80th-ranked golfer took five years, securing a $3.6m cheque at Wells Fargo
Japanese carmaker is working with Thai government to resume sales
Abuja — Police blocked roads in the centre of Nigeria’s capital on Monday as judges started hearing opposition petitions disputing president-elect Bola Tinubu’s victory in February’s presidential election.
Yards away from the Court of Appeal in Abuja, about 100 protesters stood quietly holding up pre-printed banners saying Tinubu should not be sworn in, before officers moved them on.
Inside the courtroom, judge Haruna Simon Tsamani appealed to lawyers “to avoid making sensational comments” during their arguments.
Opposition candidates Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party and Peter Obi of the Labour Party argue the vote should be annulled because of what they said were several breaches of the electoral law and other irregularities.
The two say the electoral agency broke its own rules by failing to upload polling station results on electronic machines soon after voting, opening the result to manipulation.
Tinubu says the petitions lack merit and should be dismissed.
On Monday, the five judges of the Presidential Election Petition Court set the rules for the hearing but did not get into substantive arguments.
Their ruling is not expected for several weeks — the court has 180 days from the date the petitions were filed in March to come to a decision.
There have been numerous legal challenges to the outcome of previous Nigerian presidential elections, but none has succeeded.
February’s election attracted one of the lowest voter turnouts since military rule ended in 1999.
Election observers from the EU, the Commonwealth and other groups reported a range of problems, among them failures in systems designed to prevent vote manipulation, but they did not allege fraud.
A smaller opposition party withdrew its petition against the vote outcome on Monday without giving reasons.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Nigerian judges start hearing challenge to presidential election
Opposition candidates claim several breaches of the electoral law and other irregularities
Abuja — Police blocked roads in the centre of Nigeria’s capital on Monday as judges started hearing opposition petitions disputing president-elect Bola Tinubu’s victory in February’s presidential election.
Yards away from the Court of Appeal in Abuja, about 100 protesters stood quietly holding up pre-printed banners saying Tinubu should not be sworn in, before officers moved them on.
Inside the courtroom, judge Haruna Simon Tsamani appealed to lawyers “to avoid making sensational comments” during their arguments.
Opposition candidates Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party and Peter Obi of the Labour Party argue the vote should be annulled because of what they said were several breaches of the electoral law and other irregularities.
The two say the electoral agency broke its own rules by failing to upload polling station results on electronic machines soon after voting, opening the result to manipulation.
Tinubu says the petitions lack merit and should be dismissed.
On Monday, the five judges of the Presidential Election Petition Court set the rules for the hearing but did not get into substantive arguments.
Their ruling is not expected for several weeks — the court has 180 days from the date the petitions were filed in March to come to a decision.
There have been numerous legal challenges to the outcome of previous Nigerian presidential elections, but none has succeeded.
February’s election attracted one of the lowest voter turnouts since military rule ended in 1999.
Election observers from the EU, the Commonwealth and other groups reported a range of problems, among them failures in systems designed to prevent vote manipulation, but they did not allege fraud.
A smaller opposition party withdrew its petition against the vote outcome on Monday without giving reasons.
Reuters
Africa trade pact could boost economic growth, IMF says
Kenyan president institutes probe into mass cult deaths
Japan to encourage investment in Mozambique gas projects
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Death toll from east DRC floods rises to more than 400
DRC flash floods death toll rises to at least 287
Fighting rages in Khartoum as mediators seek end to Sudan conflict
MTN Sudan’s network down as fighting hits power supplies
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.