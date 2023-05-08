Death toll from east DRC floods rises to more than 400

Business Day TV talks to Martin Smith from Anchor Capital
Good public consultation is the only way SA can produce sensible cannabis policies that provide effective governing controls while developing the local economy
Revenue collections narrowly undershot estimates due to higher-than-anticipated VAT refunds
Councillor Mpho Phalatse wants Kabelo Gwamanda to provide clarity on scam allegations
Output rose 4% to 1,329kg in the three months to end-March
The industry exported a record amount of vehicles and components in 2022, but the value of imports grew nearly 24%
Business Day TV speaks to Cas Coovadia, CEO of Busa
Incident would not deter efforts by Indonesia and ASEAN to push for peace in Myanmar, president says
Side that lost eight times in the regular season is through to the URC semifinals by upsetting Ulster
Think flying’s for fools and the high seas for, well, the high? Try getting lost in a book instead...
Kinshasa — The death toll from floods that devastated two villages in east Democratic Republic of the Congo last week has more than doubled to 401, the provincial governor said on Monday, making it one of the deadliest natural disasters in the country’s recent history.
More bodies were being recovered on Monday, adding to the scores of others that were wrapped in bags and piled into mass graves over the weekend, local civil society sources said.
The villages of Bushushu and Nyamukubi in Kalehe territory, South Kivu province, were inundated on Thursday after days of torrential rain triggered landslides and caused rivers to break their banks.
At least 176 people were reported dead on Friday as humanitarian workers dug through the remains of the flattened villages to recover mud-caked bodies from the debris with hundreds of people still missing.
South Kivu governor Theo Ngwabidje Kasi told Reuters on Monday the death toll now stood at 401. He did not provide further details.
“It is the worst flood we have ever had,” civil society representative Christian Zihindula Bazibuhe said, adding that bodies were still floating on Lake Kivu.
The central government in Kinshasa has not yet communicated a death toll. It has sent a delegation to Kalehe and declared Monday a day of national mourning.
The UN’s humanitarian agency OCHA said on Sunday that at least 270 deaths had been confirmed so far with more than 300 people still unaccounted for.
Around 3,000 families have lost their homes, it added.
Warming temperatures due to climate change are increasing the intensity and frequency of Africa’s rains, according to UN climate experts.
This can increase the destruction wrought by the floods and landslides that were already common in South Kivu. Poor urban planning and weak infrastructure also make it more vulnerable to such events.
“The government does not consider environmental issues a priority,” said Congo climate activist Josue Aruna, denouncing the lack of response plans.
On Saturday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described the floods as “another illustration of the acceleration of climate change” and the impact on nations “that have contributed nothing to global warming”.
More than 8,800 people have been affected by the floods in Congo, according to the Congolese Red Cross that said of the 274 people buried so far, 98 were women and 82 were children.
Congolese Nobel laureate Denis Mukwege called on the government to ensure victims were given a dignified burial.
“Bury them individually and not in a mass grave,” he Tweeted on Monday.
Heavy rains also triggered flooding and landslides in neighbouring Rwanda last week, killing 130 people and destroying more than 5,000 homes.Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Death toll from east DRC floods rises to more than 400
Warming temperatures due to climate change are increasing the intensity and frequency of Africa’s rains
Kinshasa — The death toll from floods that devastated two villages in east Democratic Republic of the Congo last week has more than doubled to 401, the provincial governor said on Monday, making it one of the deadliest natural disasters in the country’s recent history.
More bodies were being recovered on Monday, adding to the scores of others that were wrapped in bags and piled into mass graves over the weekend, local civil society sources said.
The villages of Bushushu and Nyamukubi in Kalehe territory, South Kivu province, were inundated on Thursday after days of torrential rain triggered landslides and caused rivers to break their banks.
At least 176 people were reported dead on Friday as humanitarian workers dug through the remains of the flattened villages to recover mud-caked bodies from the debris with hundreds of people still missing.
South Kivu governor Theo Ngwabidje Kasi told Reuters on Monday the death toll now stood at 401. He did not provide further details.
“It is the worst flood we have ever had,” civil society representative Christian Zihindula Bazibuhe said, adding that bodies were still floating on Lake Kivu.
The central government in Kinshasa has not yet communicated a death toll. It has sent a delegation to Kalehe and declared Monday a day of national mourning.
The UN’s humanitarian agency OCHA said on Sunday that at least 270 deaths had been confirmed so far with more than 300 people still unaccounted for.
Around 3,000 families have lost their homes, it added.
Warming temperatures due to climate change are increasing the intensity and frequency of Africa’s rains, according to UN climate experts.
This can increase the destruction wrought by the floods and landslides that were already common in South Kivu. Poor urban planning and weak infrastructure also make it more vulnerable to such events.
“The government does not consider environmental issues a priority,” said Congo climate activist Josue Aruna, denouncing the lack of response plans.
On Saturday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described the floods as “another illustration of the acceleration of climate change” and the impact on nations “that have contributed nothing to global warming”.
More than 8,800 people have been affected by the floods in Congo, according to the Congolese Red Cross that said of the 274 people buried so far, 98 were women and 82 were children.
Congolese Nobel laureate Denis Mukwege called on the government to ensure victims were given a dignified burial.
“Bury them individually and not in a mass grave,” he Tweeted on Monday.
Heavy rains also triggered flooding and landslides in neighbouring Rwanda last week, killing 130 people and destroying more than 5,000 homes.
Reuters
Africa trade pact could boost economic growth, IMF says
Kenyan president institutes probe into mass cult deaths
Japan to encourage investment in Mozambique gas projects
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
DRC flash floods death toll rises to at least 287
Africa trade pact could boost economic growth, IMF says
Foreigners forced into harrowing exits from Sudan
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.