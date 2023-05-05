Companies / Telecoms & Technology

MTN Sudan’s network down as fighting hits power supplies

MTN is working to resolve the network outage as soon as possible

05 May 2023 - 16:42 Nqobile Dludla



Johannesburg — The Sudanese arm of Africa’s biggest mobile operator MTN said on Friday its network was down after fighting in the country led to fuel shortages and power cuts.

Heavy gunfire echoed around the capital Khartoum again on Friday, after more than two weeks of conflict between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). Both appeared to be battling for control of territory ahead of proposed talks.

Across swathes of Khartoum, power and water supplies have been failing.

MTN said in a statement it was working to resolve the network outage as soon as possible.

“The company fully understands the impact this may have on communication needs and extends its apologies for any inconvenience experienced during this challenging time,” it said.

Reuters

Lack of security means aid is not reaching needy Sudanese

Not a single UN convoy has managed to reach the capital, Khartoum, from Port Sudan so far
News
1 hour ago

Foreigners forced into harrowing exits from Sudan

Those from poorer countries get little or no support from their governments
World
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: SA must step in and not abandon the Sudanese to war

The leaders of the rival armies should be pressured to yield to civilian rule
Opinion
1 day ago
