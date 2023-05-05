Business Day TV speaks to Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth & Investments
Johannesburg — The Sudanese arm of Africa’s biggest mobile operator MTN said on Friday its network was down after fighting in the country led to fuel shortages and power cuts.
Heavy gunfire echoed around the capital Khartoum again on Friday, after more than two weeks of conflict between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). Both appeared to be battling for control of territory ahead of proposed talks.
Across swathes of Khartoum, power and water supplies have been failing.
MTN said in a statement it was working to resolve the network outage as soon as possible.
“The company fully understands the impact this may have on communication needs and extends its apologies for any inconvenience experienced during this challenging time,” it said.Reuters
MTN Sudan’s network down as fighting hits power supplies
MTN is working to resolve the network outage as soon as possible
