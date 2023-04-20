UN helicopters turn into orange agents

Business Day TV talks to Faheema Adia from Momentum Securities
US economic and foreign policy dominance cannot be assumed anymore
Country is emerging from years of international sanctions and is seeking to widen the trade net beyond SA
Business Day TV speaks to Linda Ensor of Business Day
Banks specialising in commercial real estate could be pockets of weakness, says Barclays
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail Reporter, Claire Bisseker
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by the team at cybersecurity company Check Point
Theatre laments loss of co-operation with the West, but wants to cultivate ties with China
Sundowns take on Belouizdad in Algeria on Saturday looking not to set a foot wrong
Street photography, streetwear, and street art converge in a unique, limited-edition compact camera by Leica
The UN has painted two helicopters that provide humanitarian relief in eastern Congo bright orange in an effort to protect them from militia attacks by distinguishing them from other aircraft.
Insecurity has worsened in east Congo since a rebel group known as the M23 — one of many militias active in the region — launched a fresh offensive last year. Humanitarian operations to help the thousands of civilians displaced by the fighting have been caught up in the fighting.
Last year, the UN recorded 293 incidents that affected relief missions to east Congo, resulting in the death of nine humanitarian workers. More than 20 were kidnapped last year.
The UN Humanitarian Air Service unveiled the two repainted World Food Programme helicopters this week. Their colour is meant to avoid confusion with the white ones used by the UN peacekeeping mission Monusco, which have been attacked in the past.
But a civil society activist in the city of Goma was sceptical. “This change of colour does not change the basic problem, which is insecurity,” Stewart Muhindo said.
“The humanitarian community trying to stand out is proof that the UN system has failed in its peacekeeping mission,” Muhindo added, reflecting widespread frustrations about Monusco that frequently spurs protests.
Eight peacekeepers were killed when a Monusco helicopter on a reconnaissance mission crashed in the midst of rebel fighting in March last year. The government blamed the M23, which denied responsibility.
In February, another peacekeeper was killed when a helicopter operated by the mission came under fire in midair.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
UN helicopters turn into orange agents
Organisation paints aircraft in distinctive colour in a bid to avoid attacks by Congolese militias
The UN has painted two helicopters that provide humanitarian relief in eastern Congo bright orange in an effort to protect them from militia attacks by distinguishing them from other aircraft.
Insecurity has worsened in east Congo since a rebel group known as the M23 — one of many militias active in the region — launched a fresh offensive last year. Humanitarian operations to help the thousands of civilians displaced by the fighting have been caught up in the fighting.
Last year, the UN recorded 293 incidents that affected relief missions to east Congo, resulting in the death of nine humanitarian workers. More than 20 were kidnapped last year.
The UN Humanitarian Air Service unveiled the two repainted World Food Programme helicopters this week. Their colour is meant to avoid confusion with the white ones used by the UN peacekeeping mission Monusco, which have been attacked in the past.
But a civil society activist in the city of Goma was sceptical. “This change of colour does not change the basic problem, which is insecurity,” Stewart Muhindo said.
“The humanitarian community trying to stand out is proof that the UN system has failed in its peacekeeping mission,” Muhindo added, reflecting widespread frustrations about Monusco that frequently spurs protests.
Eight peacekeepers were killed when a Monusco helicopter on a reconnaissance mission crashed in the midst of rebel fighting in March last year. The government blamed the M23, which denied responsibility.
In February, another peacekeeper was killed when a helicopter operated by the mission came under fire in midair.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
SA and Nigeria are slowing Africa’s growth, says World Bank
Sudan ceasefire collapses as fighting continues
Sudan army battles rebels as truce fails
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.