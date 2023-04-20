World / Africa

UN helicopters turn into orange agents

Organisation paints aircraft in distinctive colour in a bid to avoid attacks by Congolese militias

20 April 2023 - 18:00 Sonia Rolley
Congolese demonstrators attend a protest against rebel-driven unrest, in Goma, North Kivu province, the Democratic Republic of Congo, February 6 2023. Picture: DJAFFAR SABITI/ REUTERS
Congolese demonstrators attend a protest against rebel-driven unrest, in Goma, North Kivu province, the Democratic Republic of Congo, February 6 2023. Picture: DJAFFAR SABITI/ REUTERS

The UN has painted two helicopters that provide humanitarian relief in eastern Congo bright orange in an effort to protect them from militia attacks by distinguishing them from other aircraft.

Insecurity has worsened in east Congo since a rebel group known as the M23 — one of many militias active in the region — launched a fresh offensive last year. Humanitarian operations to help the thousands of civilians displaced by the fighting have been caught up in the fighting.

Last year, the UN recorded 293 incidents that affected relief missions to east Congo, resulting in the death of nine humanitarian workers. More than 20 were kidnapped last year.

The UN Humanitarian Air Service unveiled the two repainted World Food Programme helicopters this week. Their colour is meant to avoid confusion with the white ones used by the UN peacekeeping mission Monusco, which have been attacked in the past.

But a civil society activist in the city of Goma was sceptical. “This change of colour does not change the basic problem, which is insecurity,” Stewart Muhindo said.

“The humanitarian community trying to stand out is proof that the UN system has failed in its peacekeeping mission,” Muhindo added, reflecting widespread frustrations about Monusco that frequently spurs protests.

Eight peacekeepers were killed when a Monusco helicopter on a reconnaissance mission crashed in the midst of rebel fighting in March last year. The government blamed the M23, which denied responsibility.

In February, another peacekeeper was killed when a helicopter operated by the mission came under fire in midair.

Reuters

