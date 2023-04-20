Business Day TV spoke to Shane Watkins from All Weather Capital
Do It Again set to make Durban July history for second time
Justin Snaith’s runner will be the first horse to contest the event six times
If Do It Again makes the final line-up for the Durban July on Saturday July 1, the eight-year-old will make history in the famous race for the second time. It will be the first time a horse has contested the event six times.
He is already one of only five horses to have registered back-to-back Durban July wins.
Justin Snaith must take much of the credit for Do It Again’s remarkable career and the gelding’s name was among the 60 entries for the 2023 race announced by Gold Circle on Wednesday.
Though he had a huge following in his heyday, it’s doubtful many punters will be rushing to take the 40-1 on offer by the sponsors for Snaith’s former star.
The son of Twice Over ran in the Cape Met where he started at 40-1. He turned in a fair effort finishing in midfield (10th place) and some four lengths behind stablemate, Jet Dark.
If Do It Again runs a similar race in the July, that will probably satisfy connections. What we don’t want to see is him trailing in at the back of the field.
Hollywoodbets quote Glen Kotzen’s classy performer, Cousin Casey, as favourite at 5-1 and you can’t argue with that assessment. However, the Cape season wasn’t exactly a memorable one for the three-year-old.
He did win a feature race at Kenilworth in November, but then shocking draws contributed to his defeats in the Cape Guineas and Met. Kotzen might give the July draw a miss when it’s made on June 20.
A July win for one of Snaith’s nine July entries would see the Cape trainer equal Terrance Millard’s tally of six winners.
His five-year-old, Pomp And Power, is quoted at 8.33-1 by the sponsors with Safe Passage and Rascallion at the same price.
If Hollywoodbets’ brand and communications manager, Devin Heffer, phoned this writer offering 28-1, it would be turned down. The reason being that one doesn’t know if the gelding will be in a mulish mood or not.
Yes, Pomp And Power did run a creditable third from the worst draw in the Met, but it’s worth remembering he started 66-1 for that race. Now punters are being asked to take 8-1.
Richard Fourie rode Pomp And Power in last year’s July in which he was never a serious factor and finished seven lengths behind Sparkling Water.
If Fourie is offered the ride again — it is probably more likely to go to his Met partner Kabelo Matsunyane — he might turn it down. His agent might approach Mike de Kock (Safe Passage) and Vaughan Marshall (Rascallion).
The ride on Safe Passage may rest between S’manga Khumalo and Fourie and it remains to be seen whether Marshall will again engage Sean Veale. While the KwaZulu-Natal rider has been in good form this year, Marshall must still have nightmares about Rascallion’s traffic problems in the Met.
Interestingly, there’s another chapter in the Do It Again story at the National Yearling Sales which gets under way at 10am at the Germiston TBA complex on Friday. Around lunchtime, Lammerskraal Stud will be offering his half-brother by What A Winter.
Bloodstock SA’s executive Michael Holmes is hopeful the sale will better last year’s aggregate of R136.9m.
He told this writer: “The industry as a whole is on an upward trend. We’ve got a nice crop of horses among the 401 lots which should appeal to the wide spectrum of owners and trainers.
“Then there is the R100,000 juvenile bonus scheme which is another huge incentive for buyers,” added Holmes.
KENILWORTH SELECTIONS
(Sunday)
1st Race: (1) Ticket To Vegas (11) Woman’s World (14) Glanwari (3) See You In A Bit
2nd Race: (4) Kyomai (7) Lord Fyfield (11) Avignon (3) Zil Moris
3rd Race: (8) Narina Trogon (10) Blackberry Malt (7) Future Swing (1) Sugar Mountain (5) Future Turn
4th Race: (1) Bardolino (7) Gimme More Time (2) Intimidator (3) Thunder Master
5th Race: (9) Happy Chance (2) Kwinta’s Light (4) Ciao Bella (10) Marina
6th Race: (5) Berave (4) Rio Querari (3) Mr Cobbs (7) Countdown
7th Race: (3) Without Question (7) King Regent (1) Pomp And Power (9) Silver Darling
8th Race: (11) Where’s The Party (1) Miss Marguerite (6) Touch Of Grace (9) Little Miss Pink
