×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Africa

Kenya drops graft case against deputy president

Government of President William Ruto withdraws R1.06bn corruption charges for lack of evidence, drawing the ire of longtime opposition leader Raila Odinga

10 November 2022 - 20:09 Humphrey Malalo
Kenya's President William Ruto, left, poses for a photograph with his deputy Rigathi Gachagua during their swearing-in ceremony in Nairobi, Kenya, in this September 13 2022 file photo. REUTERS/THOMAS MUKOYA
Kenya's President William Ruto, left, poses for a photograph with his deputy Rigathi Gachagua during their swearing-in ceremony in Nairobi, Kenya, in this September 13 2022 file photo. REUTERS/THOMAS MUKOYA

Nairobi — Kenyan court on Thursday allowed a request by public prosecutors to withdraw a 7.4bn shillings (R1.06bn) corruption case against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, citing insufficient evidence.

The case is the latest to be set aside by the courts under new President William Ruto’s government, where prosecutors have withdrawn charges against some of his allies on the same grounds, drawing criticism from veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Gachagua and several and his co-accused were charged with corruption in July last year. He denies any wrongdoing.

“The application by Director of Public Prosecutions is hereby granted,” Victor Wakumile, a magistrate at the anti-corruption court said in his ruling. “The accused persons is hereby warned and informed they may be rearrested in future should investigators find evidence on similar charges,” he added.

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji asked the court earlier this month to allow the withdrawal of the graft charges against Gachagua, citing a lack of evidence. There was no challenge to the prosecutor’s request to drop the case.

In a separate ruling in July, a court ordered Gachagua to repay 202m shillings which it determined were the proceeds of corruption. At the time, Gachagua said the verdict was intended to undermine his candidacy in the August 9 election on Ruto’s ticket.

On October 12, Haji issued a request to a magistrate’s court to withdraw corruption charges against Aisha Jumwa — the public service and gender cabinet secretary who is a close ally of Ruto — for lack of evidence. Jumwa had denied any wrongdoing.

On Wednesday, privately owned news group Citizen reported that Jumwa requested Haji to withdraw a murder case against her, arguing the evidence does not meet the threshold. She has denied any wrongdoing in the case.

Odinga criticised the withdrawal of cases against unidentified government officials. “Recent developments in which the director of public prosecutions has moved fast to drop cases against government officials and the willingness of the judiciary to dance to the tunes of the executive, point to the fact that as a country, we are flirting with lawlessness,” Odinga, who lost to Ruto, said in a statement.

A Judiciary spokesperson couldn’t be reached for comment.

Anti-corruption watchdog Transparency International placed Kenya 128th among 180 countries in its 2021 rankings, a drop of one place from the previous year.

Reuters

Court orders striking Kenya Airways pilots to return to work

The strike left thousands of passengers stranded at one of Africa’s most important aviation hubs
World
1 day ago

SA waives visas for Kenyans

Deal announced in Nairobi during Ramaphosa’s state visit is a reciprocation of a visa-free regime that has applied to South Africans visiting Kenya
National
1 day ago

Ethiopian and Tigray forces launch hotline to help maintain ceasefire

Both sides met in Kenya on Monday for a new round of talks on implementing the truce struck last week.
World
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Russia orders troops to abandon Ukrainian city of ...
World / Europe
2.
Democrats avoid heavy defeat as Republican ‘red ...
World / Americas
3.
Embracing green action good for business, says ...
World
4.
COP27 pushes green bonds in the drive to a ...
World
5.
Jersey police to pay damages to Roman Abramovich ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Court orders striking Kenya Airways pilots to return to work

World / Africa

SA waives visas for Kenyans

National

Ethiopian and Tigray forces launch hotline to help maintain ceasefire

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.