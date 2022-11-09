×

SA waives visas for Kenyans

Deal announced in Nairobi during Ramaphosa’s state visit is a reciprocation of a visa-free regime that has applied to South Africans visiting Kenya

09 November 2022 - 19:09 CARIEN DU PLESSIS

Kenyan citizens will be able to enter SA visa-free from the start of next year after an agreement between President Cyril Ramaphosa and his newly elected Kenyan counterpart, William Ruto.

The announcement was made in Nairobi on Wednesday during Ramaphosa’s state visit to the country, and is a long-awaited reciprocation of a visa-free regime that has applied for the past few years to South Africans visiting Kenya...

