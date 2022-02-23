Burkina Faso blast kills scores at informal gold mining site

One person has been detained and an investigation opened to determine the cause of an explosion that killed scores of people at an informal gold mining site in Burkina Faso, a judicial source said on Tuesday.

The blast happened on Monday in the rural commune of Gbomblora in the southwestern province of Poni and the judicial source said the toll on Tuesday stood at 63 dead and 40 injured.

The cause of the blast has not been determined. It took place in a market for small-scale gold miners, said the source, who requested anonymity because he was not authorised to speak about the incident. The market was adjacent to the mining site.

“In this type of market, everything is sold and even dangerous products prohibited by law, such as cyanide and dynamite. So we will have to look for the causes at this level,” he said.

The owner of the shop at the centre of the blast has been arrested and is being held for questioning, he said.