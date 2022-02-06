Opinion / Columnists ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Another year of staring down the barrel for Africa B L Premium

With African sovereign foreign currency denominated debt having surpassed $1-trillion, and with only 10% of Africans having been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, conflicts will continue in Central Africa and across the drought-affected Sahel, while coups d’état seem set to proliferate across West Africa.

Russia will continue to use mercenaries to challenge France in its self-declared chasse gardée (private hunting ground). China will continue to invest heavily in raw materials and minerals, remaining the continent’s largest trading partner at $254bn a year. The global prices of African metals, minerals, hydrocarbons, and food are also expected to rise. ..