National Cosatu and opposition parties denounce 'inadequate' budget Godongwana accused of skirting the issues of national debt, jobs and public-sector pay

Labour federation Cosatu and leaders of opposition parties denounced finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s budget speech on Wednesday, saying the measures he outlined are not “daring or enough” to deal with SA’s socioeconomic challenges.

In making his maiden budget speech, Godongwana, who replaced Tito Mboweni in the August 2021 cabinet reshuffle, said real GDP growth of 2.1% is projected for 2022 and growth is expected to average 1.8% over the next three years...