Cosatu and opposition parties denounce ‘inadequate’ budget
Godongwana accused of skirting the issues of national debt, jobs and public-sector pay
23 February 2022 - 17:40
Labour federation Cosatu and leaders of opposition parties denounced finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s budget speech on Wednesday, saying the measures he outlined are not “daring or enough” to deal with SA’s socioeconomic challenges.
In making his maiden budget speech, Godongwana, who replaced Tito Mboweni in the August 2021 cabinet reshuffle, said real GDP growth of 2.1% is projected for 2022 and growth is expected to average 1.8% over the next three years...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now