A president that waits in line for a KFC burger is not someone Angolans are used to — but they like it

Shortly after becoming president of Angola in September, Joao Lourenco did something completely unexpected: he stopped at a red light.

The incident prompted thousands of social-media users to praise the former army general for abiding by the law. In October, Lourenco waited in line at a KFC outlet to buy a burger, and then earlier in January, photos surfaced of him and his wife, Ana Dias, strolling on a beach in the capital, Luanda.

Few predicted the sharp contrast in leadership style with his predecessor, Jose Eduardo dos Santos, who rarely left the pink presidential palace from where he ruled Africa’s second-biggest oil producer for almost four decades. When he did emerge, hundreds of soldiers swarmed the city centre to allow his convoy to move swiftly through the pot-holed streets, leaving traffic paralysed for hours.

"He’s been a very positive surprise," said Soren Kirk Jensen, an independent Angola expert. "There’s been a profound change of style, from a completely closed style to a completely open one. More importantly, he’s initiated much-needed economic reforms by addressing dysfunctionalities in the way the market works due to unnatural monopolies that happened to be controlled by certain families."

When Lourenco won the nomination as the candidate of the ruling Popular Movement for the Liberation of Angola in 2017, analysts discounted a policy shift, saying his power would be limited by the party and the Dos Santos family and its allies. Lourenco’s decision to reappoint 13 out of 18 provincial governors he had inherited from Dos Santos just two days into his new job seemed to confirm that suspicion.