UN finds ‘reasonable grounds’ sexual violence occurred in Hamas attack

An aerial view shows Kibbutz Kfar Aza in the aftermath of a deadly attack by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, October 15 2023. Picture: ILAN ROSENBERG/REUTERS
New York — A team of UN experts reported on Monday that there were “reasonable grounds to believe” sexual violence, including rape and gang rape, occurred at several locations during the October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas militants.
The team — led by UN special envoy for sexual violence in conflict Pramila Patten — visited Israel between January 29 and February 14 on a mission intended to gather, analyse and verify information on sexual violence linked to the October 7 attacks.
“Credible circumstantial information, which may be indicative of some forms of sexual violence, including genital mutilation, sexualised torture, or cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment, was also gathered,” according to the 24-page UN report.
Palestinian militant group Hamas has repeatedly rejected accusations of sexual violence.
Hamas fighters attacked Israel on October 7, killing about 1,200 people and seizing 253 hostages, according to Israeli tallies. Israel’s retaliation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip has since killed about 30,000 Palestinians, according to health authorities in the Hamas-run enclave.
“The mission team found clear and convincing information that some hostages taken to Gaza have been subjected to various forms of conflict-related sexual violence and has reasonable grounds to believe that such violence may be ongoing,” the UN report said.
The team said a “fully fledged investigation” would be required to establish the overall magnitude, scope and specific attribution for the sexual violence.
The UN team said it also received information from institutional and civil society sources and direct interviews, about “sexual violence against Palestinian men and women in detention settings, during house raids and at checkpoints” after October 7. The detention centres were in Israel.
The UN team said it raised the allegations with the Israeli ministry of justice and military advocate-general, which said no complaints of sexual violence against members of the Israeli Defense Forces had been received.
Israel has been critical of the UN response to the October attacks. UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres said late last year that sexual violence committed on October 7 “must be vigorously investigated and prosecuted”, stressing: “Gender-based violence must be condemned. Any time. Anywhere.”
Israel’s UN ambassador Gilad Erdan told the 193-member General Assembly earlier on Monday: “The UN claims to care about women, yet as we speak right now Israeli women are being raped and abused by Hamas terrorists. Where is the UN’s voice? Where is your voice?
“Hamas must face unrelenting pressure to end their sexual violence and release all of the hostages immediately,” he said.
UN finds ‘reasonable grounds’ sexual violence occurred in Hamas attack
Investigators find evidence of sexual violence during attack on Israel, and are looking into claims of abuses towards Palestinians in Israeli detention
New York — A team of UN experts reported on Monday that there were “reasonable grounds to believe” sexual violence, including rape and gang rape, occurred at several locations during the October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas militants.
The team — led by UN special envoy for sexual violence in conflict Pramila Patten — visited Israel between January 29 and February 14 on a mission intended to gather, analyse and verify information on sexual violence linked to the October 7 attacks.
“Credible circumstantial information, which may be indicative of some forms of sexual violence, including genital mutilation, sexualised torture, or cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment, was also gathered,” according to the 24-page UN report.
Palestinian militant group Hamas has repeatedly rejected accusations of sexual violence.
Hamas fighters attacked Israel on October 7, killing about 1,200 people and seizing 253 hostages, according to Israeli tallies. Israel’s retaliation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip has since killed about 30,000 Palestinians, according to health authorities in the Hamas-run enclave.
“The mission team found clear and convincing information that some hostages taken to Gaza have been subjected to various forms of conflict-related sexual violence and has reasonable grounds to believe that such violence may be ongoing,” the UN report said.
The team said a “fully fledged investigation” would be required to establish the overall magnitude, scope and specific attribution for the sexual violence.
The UN team said it also received information from institutional and civil society sources and direct interviews, about “sexual violence against Palestinian men and women in detention settings, during house raids and at checkpoints” after October 7. The detention centres were in Israel.
The UN team said it raised the allegations with the Israeli ministry of justice and military advocate-general, which said no complaints of sexual violence against members of the Israeli Defense Forces had been received.
Israel has been critical of the UN response to the October attacks. UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres said late last year that sexual violence committed on October 7 “must be vigorously investigated and prosecuted”, stressing: “Gender-based violence must be condemned. Any time. Anywhere.”
Israel’s UN ambassador Gilad Erdan told the 193-member General Assembly earlier on Monday: “The UN claims to care about women, yet as we speak right now Israeli women are being raped and abused by Hamas terrorists. Where is the UN’s voice? Where is your voice?
“Hamas must face unrelenting pressure to end their sexual violence and release all of the hostages immediately,” he said.
Reuters
Israel awaiting ceasefire approval from Hamas, says US
Dozens killed waiting for aid in Gaza as Israel and Hamas dispute accounts
Pandor calls for more action by SA on Israel’s invasion of Gaza
British MPs worry about personal safety over views on Gaza
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.