Pandor calls for more action by SA on Israel’s invasion of Gaza
28 February 2024 - 19:23
The government needed to consider further measures to address the harm that Israel continued to inflict on the people of Gaza, international relations & co-operation minister Naledi Pandor said in the National Assembly on Wednesday.
As Israel prepares to invade Rafah, where about 2-million Palestinians have sought refuge, and as it continues to block the entry into Gaza of trucks carrying aid, including desperately needed food, Pandor said more action was needed by the SA government. ..
