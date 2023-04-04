US military operation kills top Islamic State leader in Syria

Latest production curbs bring the total reduction to 3.66-million barrels a day since October
The ANC will do almost anything, however ill-crafted, to find sources of money for failed state-owned enterprises
The BBC wants to meet the finance minister and deputy president to discuss the decision to exempt the utility from PFMA regulations
The opposition party resolves to safeguard the independence of the Reserve Bank
Investec will retain a 41.25% shareholding in the combined entity, but its voting rights will be limited to 29.9%
Business Day TV speaks to chair of the Brics council, Busi Mabuza
Business Day TV spoke to an agricultural economist Thabile Nkunjana
Meeting between trade officials raises prospect of greater co-operation between the two nations
With players constantly on the move, it is small wonder the Aussies want to chill in Cape Town in August
That would offer accommodation when it’s needed and investment income when it’s not in use
Bengaluru — The US carried out a military operation that killed a senior Islamic State leader in Syria on Monday, US Central Command (Centcom) said on Tuesday, the latest blow to a group that once struck fear across the Middle East.
Khalid ‘Aydd Ahmad al-Jabouri was responsible for planning Islamic State attacks in Europe and developed the leadership structure for the group, the statement said.
The Islamic State controlled swathes of Iraq and Syria at the peak of its power in 2014 before being beaten back in both countries. The group is estimated to have 5,000-7,000 members and supporters spread between Syria and Iraq, roughly half of them fighters, a UN report said in February.
No civilians were killed or injured in this strike, Centcom said, adding that the group “continues to represent a threat to the region and beyond”.
“Though degraded, the group remains able to conduct operations within the region with a desire to strike beyond the Middle East,” the statement said. It added that al-Jabouri’s death would “temporarily disrupt the group’s ability to plot external attacks”.
The UN report said the threat posed by the Islamic State and its affiliates to international peace and security was high in the second half of 2022 and had increased in and around conflict zones where it has a presence.
Late last year, the Islamic State announced it had appointed a previously unknown figure — Abu al-Hussein al-Husseini al-Quraishi — as its leader after the previous leader was killed in southern Syria.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
US military operation kills top Islamic State leader in Syria
Slain Khalid ‘Aydd Ahmad al-Jabouri was responsible for planning attacks in Europe
Bengaluru — The US carried out a military operation that killed a senior Islamic State leader in Syria on Monday, US Central Command (Centcom) said on Tuesday, the latest blow to a group that once struck fear across the Middle East.
Khalid ‘Aydd Ahmad al-Jabouri was responsible for planning Islamic State attacks in Europe and developed the leadership structure for the group, the statement said.
The Islamic State controlled swathes of Iraq and Syria at the peak of its power in 2014 before being beaten back in both countries. The group is estimated to have 5,000-7,000 members and supporters spread between Syria and Iraq, roughly half of them fighters, a UN report said in February.
No civilians were killed or injured in this strike, Centcom said, adding that the group “continues to represent a threat to the region and beyond”.
“Though degraded, the group remains able to conduct operations within the region with a desire to strike beyond the Middle East,” the statement said. It added that al-Jabouri’s death would “temporarily disrupt the group’s ability to plot external attacks”.
The UN report said the threat posed by the Islamic State and its affiliates to international peace and security was high in the second half of 2022 and had increased in and around conflict zones where it has a presence.
Late last year, the Islamic State announced it had appointed a previously unknown figure — Abu al-Hussein al-Husseini al-Quraishi — as its leader after the previous leader was killed in southern Syria.
Reuters
US action against Isis cell leaves SA flat-footed
Islamic State groups use SA to channel funds, UN report says
Four SA-based Islamists put on US sanctions list
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.