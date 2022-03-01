Four SA-based Islamists put on US sanctions list
The four are accused of raising money for Islamic State and its activities in the continent
Four SA-based Islamic extremist organisers are facing US sanctions for financially facilitating terrorist activities in Africa.
They are Farhad Hoomer from Durban, who was arrested in 2018 for his involvement in a plan to blow up a mosque in Verulam and a Woolworths store in Gateway; Siraaj Miller, who leads a Cape Town-based group of Islamic State (IS) supporters and who has trained members to conduct robberies to raise funds for the organisation; Abdella Hussein Abadigga, an Ethiopian national who controlled two mosques in SA and used his position to extort money from worshippers to send via a hawala (an informal money transfer) to IS supporters elsewhere in Africa; and Peter Charles Mbaga, a Tanzanian national who facilitated funds transfers from SA and who sought to procure weapons from Mozambique...
