Doomsday vault to receive diverse batch of rare seeds

Norwegian facility will add 19,500 samples to its collection, taking the total stash to more than 1.2-million

28 February 2023 - 17:27 Maytaal Angel
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

London — A “doomsday” Arctic seed vault on Norway’s Spitsbergen island is set to receive its most diverse batch of seed donations yet as efforts to secure the world’s food supplies ramp up amid rising climate concerns.

The Svalbard Global Seed Vault, built to protect the world’s food stock from disasters ranging from nuclear war to global warming, will add 19,500 rare seed variety samples from across the world to its collection on Tuesday, taking its total stash to more than 1.2-million.

The vault, set in permafrost caves on a mountainside halfway between mainland Europe and the North Pole, was launched in 2008 as a backup for the world’s national and regional gene banks that store the genetic code for thousands of plant species.

It has seed samples from nearly every country in the world, and played an essential role between 2015 and 2019 in rebuilding seed collections damaged during the war in Syria.

“The whole of humanity relies on the genetic diversity of crops maintained in the world’s gene banks, and the seed vault is the last line of defence against the loss of that diversity,” said Sandra Borch, minister of agriculture and food for Norway.

Svalbard, which also serves as a backup for plant breeders to develop new crop varieties more resistant to climate change, opened its doors to the public for the first time on Tuesday by launching a free virtual tour of its subterranean seed chambers.

The chambers, which are only opened three times a year to limit the seeds’ exposure to the outside world, boast temperatures of about -18°C.

The virtual tour launch, as well as the seed deposits from about  20 gene banks, were timed to mark Svalbard’s 15-year anniversary.

“From here in Svalbard, the world looks different. This seed vault represents hope, unity and security,” said Stefan Schmitz, executive director of the Crop Trust, an international non profit that operates Svalbard with the Norwegian authorities.

“In a world where the climate crisis, biodiversity loss, natural catastrophes and conflicts increasingly destabilise our food systems, it has never been more important to prioritise safeguarding these tiny seeds.”

The world used to cultivate more than 6,000 different plants but UN experts say we now get about 40% of our calories from three main crops — maize, wheat and rice — making food supplies vulnerable if climate change causes harvests to fail. 

Reuters

Arctic doomsday vault receives seeds from Iraq and Uruguay

To limit exposure, the permafrost facility is only opened three times a year
4 months ago

China allows tiny fraction of land for GMO maize planting

China has studied GMO food crops for decades but has never allowed them to be planted due to opposition to the technology
1 week ago

Competition body launches new inquiry into fresh produce

Probe to see if there are features in the fresh produce value chain that impede competition in the market
1 week ago
