Doomsday vault to receive diverse batch of rare seeds

Business Day TV talks to Robert Towell from Sasfin Securities
Local manufacturing can replace imports if China’s economy is no longer able to function
The DA says a council decision to appoint Brink, the second preferred candidate, instead of Johan Mettler, the first preferred candidate, was ‘done to placate the EFF’
The finance minister’s swearing in as an MP is a sign that plans by President Cyril Ramaphosa to reshuffle his cabinet are gaining momentum
The firm will sell its discretionary fund management arm to a Liechtenstein private bank for £140m
Business Day TV spoke to Sabelo Skiti, Investigative Journalist for Sunday Times
Extreme occupational success is more likely driven by family resources or luck than by ability
Norwegian facility will add 19,500 samples to its collection, taking the total stash to more than 1.2-million
Springbok flyhalf’s contract at the franchise will now end in June 2023
Gas shows good promise for powering future electric cars
London — A “doomsday” Arctic seed vault on Norway’s Spitsbergen island is set to receive its most diverse batch of seed donations yet as efforts to secure the world’s food supplies ramp up amid rising climate concerns.
The Svalbard Global Seed Vault, built to protect the world’s food stock from disasters ranging from nuclear war to global warming, will add 19,500 rare seed variety samples from across the world to its collection on Tuesday, taking its total stash to more than 1.2-million.
The vault, set in permafrost caves on a mountainside halfway between mainland Europe and the North Pole, was launched in 2008 as a backup for the world’s national and regional gene banks that store the genetic code for thousands of plant species.
It has seed samples from nearly every country in the world, and played an essential role between 2015 and 2019 in rebuilding seed collections damaged during the war in Syria.
“The whole of humanity relies on the genetic diversity of crops maintained in the world’s gene banks, and the seed vault is the last line of defence against the loss of that diversity,” said Sandra Borch, minister of agriculture and food for Norway.
Svalbard, which also serves as a backup for plant breeders to develop new crop varieties more resistant to climate change, opened its doors to the public for the first time on Tuesday by launching a free virtual tour of its subterranean seed chambers.
The chambers, which are only opened three times a year to limit the seeds’ exposure to the outside world, boast temperatures of about -18°C.
The virtual tour launch, as well as the seed deposits from about 20 gene banks, were timed to mark Svalbard’s 15-year anniversary.
“From here in Svalbard, the world looks different. This seed vault represents hope, unity and security,” said Stefan Schmitz, executive director of the Crop Trust, an international non profit that operates Svalbard with the Norwegian authorities.
“In a world where the climate crisis, biodiversity loss, natural catastrophes and conflicts increasingly destabilise our food systems, it has never been more important to prioritise safeguarding these tiny seeds.”
The world used to cultivate more than 6,000 different plants but UN experts say we now get about 40% of our calories from three main crops — maize, wheat and rice — making food supplies vulnerable if climate change causes harvests to fail.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Doomsday vault to receive diverse batch of rare seeds
Norwegian facility will add 19,500 samples to its collection, taking the total stash to more than 1.2-million
London — A “doomsday” Arctic seed vault on Norway’s Spitsbergen island is set to receive its most diverse batch of seed donations yet as efforts to secure the world’s food supplies ramp up amid rising climate concerns.
The Svalbard Global Seed Vault, built to protect the world’s food stock from disasters ranging from nuclear war to global warming, will add 19,500 rare seed variety samples from across the world to its collection on Tuesday, taking its total stash to more than 1.2-million.
The vault, set in permafrost caves on a mountainside halfway between mainland Europe and the North Pole, was launched in 2008 as a backup for the world’s national and regional gene banks that store the genetic code for thousands of plant species.
It has seed samples from nearly every country in the world, and played an essential role between 2015 and 2019 in rebuilding seed collections damaged during the war in Syria.
“The whole of humanity relies on the genetic diversity of crops maintained in the world’s gene banks, and the seed vault is the last line of defence against the loss of that diversity,” said Sandra Borch, minister of agriculture and food for Norway.
Svalbard, which also serves as a backup for plant breeders to develop new crop varieties more resistant to climate change, opened its doors to the public for the first time on Tuesday by launching a free virtual tour of its subterranean seed chambers.
The chambers, which are only opened three times a year to limit the seeds’ exposure to the outside world, boast temperatures of about -18°C.
The virtual tour launch, as well as the seed deposits from about 20 gene banks, were timed to mark Svalbard’s 15-year anniversary.
“From here in Svalbard, the world looks different. This seed vault represents hope, unity and security,” said Stefan Schmitz, executive director of the Crop Trust, an international non profit that operates Svalbard with the Norwegian authorities.
“In a world where the climate crisis, biodiversity loss, natural catastrophes and conflicts increasingly destabilise our food systems, it has never been more important to prioritise safeguarding these tiny seeds.”
The world used to cultivate more than 6,000 different plants but UN experts say we now get about 40% of our calories from three main crops — maize, wheat and rice — making food supplies vulnerable if climate change causes harvests to fail.
Reuters
Arctic doomsday vault receives seeds from Iraq and Uruguay
China allows tiny fraction of land for GMO maize planting
Competition body launches new inquiry into fresh produce
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Arctic doomsday vault receives seeds from Iraq and Uruguay
Plugging the gaps in the leaky Doomsday Vault
Nepalese project boosts local crops over food security and climate change
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.