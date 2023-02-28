Business Day TV speaks to Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital
Don’t tar all outsourcing sectors with the same brush
SARS commissioner believes former Eskom CEO’s statements about poor performance of the ageing fleet demotivated staff at power-station level
Makwarela vows to uphold good governance principles and plans to appoint a team to address the city’s financial crisis
Both earnings and headline earnings per share will fall for the six-month period
Business Day TV speaks to Sindisiwe Mosoeu, infrastructure finance transactor at RMB
Extreme occupational success is more likely driven by family resources or luck than by ability
But the government expects growth of 7% for the full year despite headwinds
Race sponsors fancy trainer Glen Kotzen’s budding three-year-old racer
The car industry should work harder to promote the benefits of petrol-electric cars, says magazine CEO George Mienie
An internal Eskom report shed light on how bosses at Megawatt Park gave verbal instructions to return a unit at Kusile to full capacity service, despite the failure of a critical component, which is costing the country more than two stages of load-shedding.
Sabelo Skiti, investigative journalist for Sunday Times, joined Business Day TV to discuss the decisions taken.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWSROOM CROSSING
WATCH: How Eskom crippled Kusile
Business Day TV spoke to Sabelo Skiti, Investigative Journalist for Sunday Times
An internal Eskom report shed light on how bosses at Megawatt Park gave verbal instructions to return a unit at Kusile to full capacity service, despite the failure of a critical component, which is costing the country more than two stages of load-shedding.
Sabelo Skiti, investigative journalist for Sunday Times, joined Business Day TV to discuss the decisions taken.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.