WATCH: How Eskom crippled Kusile

Business Day TV spoke to Sabelo Skiti, Investigative Journalist for Sunday Times

28 February 2023 - 17:08 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/Choneschones
Picture: 123RF/Choneschones

An internal Eskom report shed light on how bosses at Megawatt Park gave verbal instructions to return a unit at Kusile to full capacity service, despite the failure of a critical component, which is costing the country more than two stages of load-shedding.

Sabelo Skiti, investigative journalist for Sunday Times, joined Business Day TV to discuss the decisions taken.

