Protecting nature is much more than a percentage game

In currency markets, the dollar fell again after tumbling against a range of major currencies on Tuesday
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane must compare the pristine state of George with the shambolic condition of historic Cradock in his province
The Standard Bank-GE Healthcare partnership has already disbursed $37.4bn of GE Healthcare’s specialised radiology equipment in SA
Provinces in last-minute negotiations to ensure their preferred candidates are elected to leadership positions at the party’s national conference
The US authorities move with unprecedented speed to draw up a criminal indictment for FTX founder
The BankservAfrica economic transactions index fell for a sixth straight month in November, affected by domestic problems such as load-shedding
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Basil Sgourdos, group CFO of Naspers and Prosus.
Indian capital’s Air Quality Index is almost six times worse than acceptable levels while authorities lack the resources to enforce emission rules
Racing fans believe trainer Candice Bass-Robinson’s colt is the new equine star after five consecutive wins
Now injected with the 'R' vibranium, the Tiguan is a hot-hatch eater with family-sized comfort
Montreal — From the lush Amazon rainforest to the frigid Arctic Ocean, the world’s landscapes — and all the wildlife they contain — are under threat, and the world needs to set aside a third of all land and sea territories to save them, UN experts say.
The call is central to the global agreement being hashed out this month at the UN biodiversity conference, known as COP15, in Montreal. If approved at its conclusion next week, governments would be agreeing to set aside 30% of their land and sea territories for conservation by 2030 — doubling the amount of land and more than tripling the ocean territory now under conservation.
More than 110 countries have come out in support of the 30-by-30 goal, including Canada, the US and France.
Proponents argue that the goal is crucial to reversing the destruction of nature. More than 1-million species are at risk of extinction, while the global insect population is declining by as much as 2% every year and about 40% of the world’s remaining plant species are in trouble.
But as is often the case with science-based policy, the details matter to whether a 30% global conservation goal can truly save the world’s imperilled species and places.
“The danger, as with all these sorts of events populated by politicians, is they want a simple number,” said Stuart Pimm, a biologist at Duke University. “They would like to be able to leave Montreal and say we’re going to protect 30% of the planet. But that alone is not enough.”
Is 30% sufficient?
This driving question ultimately comes down to quantity versus quality.
There is not a strong scientific argument behind 30% as the threshold for staving off species loss, experts say. In reality, it could take a much greater percentage of land or sea — or a lower percentage — depending which areas are selected.
“30% is neither necessary nor sufficient,” Pimm said. “If we do things the right way, we protect most biodiversity by being smart — by protecting the areas that matter.”
There is a temptation, he said, to conserve vast tracts of land that are already without many people, but also have relatively little biodiversity, such as the Arctic tundra or Saharan desert.
However, it’s important to protect areas with lots of different species, known as biodiversity hot spots, even if they are more challenging to conserve because people live there or there are extractive industries.
Protecting narrow slices of land and sea such as Australia’s Great Barrier Reef or the Andes mountains, can offer far more reward than protecting large swathes of prairie, for example.
“A numerical target isn’t going to work,” Pimm said. “If we were to just protect 50% of the planet, and we protect the least populated 50%, it will do very little for biodiversity.”
A June 2022 study in the journal Science found that at least 44% of global land area would be needed to protect areas with a high diversity of species, prevent the loss of intact ecosystems, and optimise the representation of different landscapes and species. However, more than 1.8-billion people live in these areas.
Still, co-author Hugh Possingham, a researcher at the University of Queensland, noted that “while there is nothing magical about 30% ... targets help focus the attention of nations”.
“I see 30% as a goal that most countries can reasonably achieve by 2030,” he said, adding some countries, such as Bhutan, had already passed that goal.
A national or international target
One of the key points of contention that has emerged in the 30-by-30 debate at COP15 is whether the target should be carried out globally or at a national level — an important distinction, according to scientists and negotiators.
Some countries are small, without much land to set aside for nature. Others are vast and still contain a high degree of biodiversity, such as tropical forest nations Brazil and Indonesia. Were such countries to protect only 30% of their territories, that could actually result in a significant loss of nature.
“Some ecosystems are more diverse and more fragile,” Possingham said. “Places like the Amazon need much greater fractions than 30% to conserve their biodiversity — and maintain ecosystem functions that stabilise the planet’s climate.”
Just under 50% of the Amazon is under some form of official protection or indigenous stewardship at present, so a national pledge to conserve 30% would represent a significant downgrade.
What counts as protected?
The other dispute plaguing 30-by-30 is what should count as protection. Some countries might allow people to live within protected areas or promote indigenous stewardship of these lands. Some might even allow for extractive industries to operate under permits and regulation. In other cases, conservation areas are off limits altogether.
The EU has proposed allowing activities such as logging, mining and fishing to be carried out under conservation management for 20% of protected areas, while 10% would be held under stricter protections.
The idea prompted non-profit organisation Greenpeace to accuse the EU last week of trying to water down language on 30-by-30, which the EU denied.
“Whatever activity is eventually happening in those areas, it should not harm biodiversity and the functioning of the ecosystem,” Ladislav Miko, a special biodiversity envoy from the Czech Republic with the European Commission, said at a news conference last week.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Protecting nature is much more than a percentage game
UN biodiversity summit in Montreal is targeting a 30% global conservation goal but the crucial issue is quality rather than quantity
Montreal — From the lush Amazon rainforest to the frigid Arctic Ocean, the world’s landscapes — and all the wildlife they contain — are under threat, and the world needs to set aside a third of all land and sea territories to save them, UN experts say.
The call is central to the global agreement being hashed out this month at the UN biodiversity conference, known as COP15, in Montreal. If approved at its conclusion next week, governments would be agreeing to set aside 30% of their land and sea territories for conservation by 2030 — doubling the amount of land and more than tripling the ocean territory now under conservation.
More than 110 countries have come out in support of the 30-by-30 goal, including Canada, the US and France.
Proponents argue that the goal is crucial to reversing the destruction of nature. More than 1-million species are at risk of extinction, while the global insect population is declining by as much as 2% every year and about 40% of the world’s remaining plant species are in trouble.
But as is often the case with science-based policy, the details matter to whether a 30% global conservation goal can truly save the world’s imperilled species and places.
“The danger, as with all these sorts of events populated by politicians, is they want a simple number,” said Stuart Pimm, a biologist at Duke University. “They would like to be able to leave Montreal and say we’re going to protect 30% of the planet. But that alone is not enough.”
Is 30% sufficient?
This driving question ultimately comes down to quantity versus quality.
There is not a strong scientific argument behind 30% as the threshold for staving off species loss, experts say. In reality, it could take a much greater percentage of land or sea — or a lower percentage — depending which areas are selected.
“30% is neither necessary nor sufficient,” Pimm said. “If we do things the right way, we protect most biodiversity by being smart — by protecting the areas that matter.”
There is a temptation, he said, to conserve vast tracts of land that are already without many people, but also have relatively little biodiversity, such as the Arctic tundra or Saharan desert.
However, it’s important to protect areas with lots of different species, known as biodiversity hot spots, even if they are more challenging to conserve because people live there or there are extractive industries.
Protecting narrow slices of land and sea such as Australia’s Great Barrier Reef or the Andes mountains, can offer far more reward than protecting large swathes of prairie, for example.
“A numerical target isn’t going to work,” Pimm said. “If we were to just protect 50% of the planet, and we protect the least populated 50%, it will do very little for biodiversity.”
A June 2022 study in the journal Science found that at least 44% of global land area would be needed to protect areas with a high diversity of species, prevent the loss of intact ecosystems, and optimise the representation of different landscapes and species. However, more than 1.8-billion people live in these areas.
Still, co-author Hugh Possingham, a researcher at the University of Queensland, noted that “while there is nothing magical about 30% ... targets help focus the attention of nations”.
“I see 30% as a goal that most countries can reasonably achieve by 2030,” he said, adding some countries, such as Bhutan, had already passed that goal.
A national or international target
One of the key points of contention that has emerged in the 30-by-30 debate at COP15 is whether the target should be carried out globally or at a national level — an important distinction, according to scientists and negotiators.
Some countries are small, without much land to set aside for nature. Others are vast and still contain a high degree of biodiversity, such as tropical forest nations Brazil and Indonesia. Were such countries to protect only 30% of their territories, that could actually result in a significant loss of nature.
“Some ecosystems are more diverse and more fragile,” Possingham said. “Places like the Amazon need much greater fractions than 30% to conserve their biodiversity — and maintain ecosystem functions that stabilise the planet’s climate.”
Just under 50% of the Amazon is under some form of official protection or indigenous stewardship at present, so a national pledge to conserve 30% would represent a significant downgrade.
What counts as protected?
The other dispute plaguing 30-by-30 is what should count as protection. Some countries might allow people to live within protected areas or promote indigenous stewardship of these lands. Some might even allow for extractive industries to operate under permits and regulation. In other cases, conservation areas are off limits altogether.
The EU has proposed allowing activities such as logging, mining and fishing to be carried out under conservation management for 20% of protected areas, while 10% would be held under stricter protections.
The idea prompted non-profit organisation Greenpeace to accuse the EU last week of trying to water down language on 30-by-30, which the EU denied.
“Whatever activity is eventually happening in those areas, it should not harm biodiversity and the functioning of the ecosystem,” Ladislav Miko, a special biodiversity envoy from the Czech Republic with the European Commission, said at a news conference last week.
Reuters
UN summit seeks global pact to protect nature
Global targets to protect nature fail to be met
Why the UN’s nature summit is so important
KHUNGEKA NJOBE: Bold action needed to address triple planetary and development challenges
GRAY MAGUIRE: Why COP27 was a disappointment
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
UN summit seeks global pact to protect nature
Global targets to protect nature fail to be met
Why the UN’s nature summit is so important
KHUNGEKA NJOBE: Bold action needed to address triple planetary and development ...
GRAY MAGUIRE: Why COP27 was a disappointment
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.