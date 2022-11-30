Gains capped by prospect of Opec+ maintaining output at current levels despite signs that demand from China may rebound
Accessing data and analytical insights into how resources are used and where leaks or faults affect consumption can be crucial
The accused include Transnet’s former CEOs Brian Molefe and Siyabonga Gama, former CFOs Anoj Singh and Garry Pita, and Regiments Capital shareholder Eric Wood
The president says a Sudanese businessman bought 20 buffalo from Phala Phala for $580,000
A grower-led consortium has submitted a proposal to acquire the assets of the beleaguered sugar giant Tongaat Hulett
Sustained load-shedding is cited as one of the stumbling blocks for economic growth and positive investor sentiment
Sign-ups were averaging more than 2-million per day in the past seven days since November 16, new owner says in a tweet
It also considers using frozen assets to help rebuild Ukraine
They may face more drama in clash with the team that forced their exit in 2010
One-off Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance fetched R3.7m at auction, with the proceeds going to public tennis facilities in London
As I write this final column for 2022 and head into a much deserved year-end break, I do so with mixed emotions about the future of human civilisation. The end result of COP27 was generally disappointing in my book.
Where many have applauded the creation of a loss and damage facility that will theoretically compensate developing countries for the financial costs stemming from climate-induced natural disasters, I, perhaps cynically, see this as resigning ourselves to rather paying for these disasters instead of taking the action required to avoid them...
GRAY MAGUIRE: Why COP27 was a disappointment
We seem resigned to paying for climate-induced disasters instead of taking action to avoid them
