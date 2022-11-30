Opinion / Columnists

GRAY MAGUIRE: Why COP27 was a disappointment

We seem resigned to paying for climate-induced disasters instead of taking action to avoid them

30 November 2022 - 05:00

As I write this final column for 2022 and head into a much deserved year-end break, I do so with mixed emotions about the future of human civilisation. The end result of COP27 was generally disappointing in my book.

Where many have applauded the creation of a loss and damage facility that will theoretically compensate developing countries for the financial costs stemming from climate-induced natural disasters, I, perhaps cynically, see this as resigning ourselves to rather paying for these disasters instead of taking the action required to avoid them...

