Oil steady as US data provides support

London — Oil prices were broadly stable on Wednesday as bearish signals from data indicating a surprise build in US crude inventories met forecasts of oil demand rebounding over 2023 from Opec and the International Energy Agency (IEA).
Brent crude futures dropped 17c, or 0.2%, to $80.51 a barrel by 9.26am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 3c to $75.36.
US crude inventories rose 7.8-million barrels in the week to December 9, according to market sources citing data from the American Petroleum Institute, while analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 3.6-million barrel drop.
Government data is due at 3.30pm GMT.
The inventory data dampened the previous session’s bullish sentiment based on the hope for a revival in Chinese demand with the easing of Covid-19 restrictions and for a weakening dollar after data showed US inflation subsiding.
Road and air traffic in China has rebounded sharply, data suggests.
But PVM analyst Stephen Brennock cautioned that while “Beijing’s recent decision to loosen the strict Covid-19 policies is a positive step [it] is only expected to pave the way for an uptick in China’s oil demand from [the second quarter of 2023] onwards”. Looking into 2023, Opec said it is expecting oil demand to grow 2.25-million barrels a day (bbl/day) over next year to 101.8-million barrels a day, with potential upside from China.
The IEA on Wednesday raised its 2023 oil demand estimate to 1.7-million barrels a day for a total of 101.6-million barrels a day.
Oil prices have been supported by a leak and outage of TC Energy’s Keystone Pipeline, which ships 620,000bbl/day of Canadian crude to the US.
Officials said the cleanup will take at least several weeks.
The US consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.1% in November after 0.4% the previous month, fuelling the hope for a slowdown in interest rate hikes, which could support oil prices.
US Federal Reserve policymakers are expected to raise rates by 50 basis points (bps) on Wednesday, slowing from the 75bp pace they had stuck to since June.
Reuters
