Chiefs footballer Luke Fleurs shot dead in hijacking

Defender was at petrol station when armed assailants opened fire before taking his car

04 April 2024 - 15:36
by Nick Said
Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs was shot dead in a hijacking in Edenvale on Wednesday night. Picture: KAIZER CHIEFS/X
Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs was shot dead in a hijacking in Edenvale on Wednesday night. Picture: KAIZER CHIEFS/X

Former SA junior international footballer Luke Fleurs, who played for the country’s most popular club Kaizer Chiefs, was killed in a hijacking in Johannesburg, police officials said on Thursday.

The 24-year-old was shot in the chest at a petrol station on Wednesday night and the assailants drove off in his vehicle.

“While waiting to be served by the petrol attendant, he was confronted by two armed males,” SAPS spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said, adding no arrests had been made yet.

Centreback Fleurs played in all SA’s games at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. He was called up to the senior team for World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia later that year, though he did not make it off the bench.

“We woke up to the heartbreaking and devastating news of the passing of this young life. This is such a huge loss for his family, friends, his teammates and football in general. We are all grieving this young man’s passing,” SA Football Association president Danny Jordaan said.

Sport, arts & culture minister Zizi Kodwa said he was “saddened that yet another life has been cut short due to violent crime”.

Fleurs joined Chiefs from SuperSport United in October, having come through the Ubuntu Football Academy in Cape Town. /With Reuters

Kgoale urges Banyana to be strong

SA face challenging conditions in first leg of Olympic qualifier in Nigeria
1 day ago

Developments at Safa concern sports minister

Zizi Kodwa to meet association’s officials amid allegations of fraud linked to president Danny Jordaan
2 days ago

Arsenal excited about title chase, says manager

Team can return to Premier League summit with a win over relegation threatened Luton
2 days ago
