Sports minister Zizi Kodwa has expressed concern about what is happening at Safa. Picture: ASHLEY VLOTMAN/GALLO IMAGES
Sports minister Zizi Kodwa is “very worried” about the developments at the crisis-riddled SA Football Association (Safa).
Safa’s headquarters in Nasrec, Johannesburg was raided in March by the serious commercial crime investigation unit (Hawks) in connection with allegations of fraud and theft amounting to R1.3m linked to embattled president Danny Jordaan.
Safa responded to the raid by threatening to sue the Hawks for naming Jordaan as someone they were investigating.
The Confederation of African Football (Caf), which is led by Patrice Motsepe, has also raised its concern about the respect for and image of the sport in the country.
Kodwa on Tuesday said he will meet the association’s officials to engage on the developments at Safa House. He will also meet former Safa vice-president Ria Ledwaba, who has called on Fifa to investigate Safa.
In March declared Ledwaba “persona non-grata” at the association but later withdrew that banishment.
“After my letter following a few incidents I saw in the public, I received correspondence from the CEO of Safa [Lydia Monyepao] indicating that the president [Jordaan] was out of the country,” Kodwa said.
“The CEO indicated they will want the president to be present when Safa meets me. I am ready to engage them because I am very worried about certain developments at Safa.
“I can’t prejudice the leadership of Safa because I have not had an opportunity to meet them but I have said it publicly that I am worried about certain developments including the language that was used [by Safa] about Ria Ledwaba.”
Developments at Safa concern sports minister
Zizi Kodwa to meet association’s officials amid allegations of fraud linked to president Danny Jordaan
Sports minister Zizi Kodwa is “very worried” about the developments at the crisis-riddled SA Football Association (Safa).
Safa’s headquarters in Nasrec, Johannesburg was raided in March by the serious commercial crime investigation unit (Hawks) in connection with allegations of fraud and theft amounting to R1.3m linked to embattled president Danny Jordaan.
Safa responded to the raid by threatening to sue the Hawks for naming Jordaan as someone they were investigating.
The Confederation of African Football (Caf), which is led by Patrice Motsepe, has also raised its concern about the respect for and image of the sport in the country.
Kodwa on Tuesday said he will meet the association’s officials to engage on the developments at Safa House. He will also meet former Safa vice-president Ria Ledwaba, who has called on Fifa to investigate Safa.
In March declared Ledwaba “persona non-grata” at the association but later withdrew that banishment.
“After my letter following a few incidents I saw in the public, I received correspondence from the CEO of Safa [Lydia Monyepao] indicating that the president [Jordaan] was out of the country,” Kodwa said.
“The CEO indicated they will want the president to be present when Safa meets me. I am ready to engage them because I am very worried about certain developments at Safa.
“I can’t prejudice the leadership of Safa because I have not had an opportunity to meet them but I have said it publicly that I am worried about certain developments including the language that was used [by Safa] about Ria Ledwaba.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.