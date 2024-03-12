Bafana coach hopes Maswanganyi can fill Zwane’s big boots

Patrick Maswanganyi has impressed Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos. Picture: MUZI NTOMBELA/BACKPAGEPIX
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is hoping exciting Orlando Pirates midfielder Patrick Maswanganyi can fill the big boots of Themba Zwane.
Zwane, who is the midfield kingpin for Bafana, is 34 and it is unlikely he will make it to the 2026 Fifa World Cup if Bafana qualify.
Zwane was one of the key players for Bafana during their impressive Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) campaign in which they finished third in Ivory Coast.
Maswanganyi, 25, has been in good form for Pirates this season in 19 appearances, with three goals and two assists in the Premier Soccer League, and Broos has included him in his 23-member squad for the forthcoming Fifa Series pilot project in Algeria.
“From what I have seen, he can be the one for the future,” said Broos.“I saw him play last Wednesday and after the game I spoke to Helman Mkhalele about him and I saw him again on Saturday in the Soweto derby where he played a good game.
“This is what I want to see from him in Bafana. If he can achieve that level with us, he can be someone for the future and someone who can replace Themba Zwane.
“I am not thinking about replacing Themba for now but we have to plan for it because he will be around 36 or 37 in 2026. Let’s hope Maswanganyi is the one and we have solved that problem for the future.”
Broos said he doesn’t see any problem with the fact Maswanganyi is 25.
“If he is good enough, at 25 he can play for the next seven years. It is not like you are 32 and finished. You are good for 2026 if he is really the guy. I prefer younger but there is Oswin Appollis and Elias Mokwana and those guys are 22 and 23.”
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.