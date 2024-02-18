Chiefs fire blanks in draw with Royal AM

Yusuf Maart of Kaizer Chiefs and Sibusiso Magaqa of Royal AM during the DStv Premiership match between Royal AM and Kaizer Chiefs at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg, February 18 2024.Picture: DARREN STEWART/GALLO IMAGES
Kaizer Chiefs missed an opportunity to move into the Premier Soccer League top five after being held to a goalless draw by Royal AM at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday.
Chiefs, unbeaten in their last five league matches, could have leapfrogged fifth-place Orlando Pirates had they returned from the seven-week Africa Cup of Nations break by collecting maximum points.
Amakhosi are slowly taking shape under interim coach Cavin Johnson, who has led them to three victories and two draws in five outings.
After 17 matches in the league this season Chiefs who had fluctuated in and out of the top eight in the opening half of the season under Molefi Ntseki, are in a more solid sixth place on 25 points, a point behind Pirates.
Royal were the dominant team in the first 45 minutes while Chiefs called the shots in the second half.
Despite the first half producing several opportunities for both sides to open the scoring, both lacked accuracy upfront. The hosts had more chances in the opening half as they placed Amakhosi under pressure.
Chiefs’ central midfielders Yusuf Maart and Edson Castillo battled to protect their defence with Royal easily getting into the final third. The men from KwaZulu-Natal had eight shots, but only one was on target.
Royal attackers Mxolisi Macuphu, Menzi Masuku and Kabelo Mahlasela helped the side dominate the first 24 minutes. However, it was Chiefs who had the best chance in the 25th when striker Ashley du Preez had a one-on-one opportunity with Royal goalkeeper Hugo Nyame.
Du Preez had plenty of time to find put the ball in the back of the net but tried to chip Nyame and his attempt went wide.
Chiefs assumed control near the break and took the game to their opponents. Sifiso Hlanti forced a brilliant save from Nyame on the stroke of half time.
Chiefs continued to enjoy more dominance in the second half with the introduction of Keagan Dolly and Mduduzi Shabalala providing the boost they needed in attack.
But their lack of composure upfront hampered them as they could not put their chances to good use. Du Preez had another one-on-one opportunity on the hour mark, but Nyame stood firm again.
The teams shift their focus to the Nedbank Cup last 32 where Royal travel to meet AmaZulu on Thursday, while Chiefs host Motsepe Foundation Championship side Milford FC at FNB Stadium on Sunday.
