Sundowns coach backs Peter Shalulile through goal drought

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has backed striker Peter Shalulile, supporting him as he tries to overcome his poor form. Shalulile’s confidence appears to be low after a poor showing in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) with Namibia in the Ivory Coast.
Even before Afcon, the striker had struggled for form with Sundowns, but Mokwena was not concerned and said he was still happy with his overall contributions.
The Namibian striker has not scored since December 13 when Sundowns beat Cape Town Spurs 3-0 and he had a frustrating night when the Brazilians played to a 1-1 draw with Orlando Pirates at a packed Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday.
“Peter is Peter,” Mokwena said. “I was reading about what Thomas Tuchel [the Bayern Munich coach] said and I could relate to it,” Mokwena said. “Tuchel said when the team wins and Harry Kane doesn’t score, there is that level of unhappiness from him.
“But that level of selfishness of knowing that I’ve got to score and contribute to the success of the team is the quality that top strikers have. I think that’s something Peter has and he puts a lot of pressure on himself to score and help the team win.”
Mokwena admitted that Shalulile’s not scoring at the Afcon was affecting his performance.
“His performances at Afcon and not scoring there, he is carrying it a little bit. But OK, he will overcome that because all very good strikers have very good moments and they have moments where they are not so good. But what I like about Peter is that his overall game contribution is very good.”
