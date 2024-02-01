Njabulo Ngcobo admits things have not all gone to plan at Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs defender Njabulo Ngcobo challenged by Tshepang Moremi of AmaZulu during the 2023 Carling Black Label Knockout match at the FNB Stadium on October 21 2023. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Defender Njabulo Ngcobo admits things have not turned out the way he had hoped since joining Kaizer Chiefs, but the once highly rated centreback has no regrets about the move.
Ngcobo joined Chiefs before the 2021-22 season after an impressive previous campaign with Moroka Swallows where the 29-year-old was crowned Premier Soccer League (PSL) defender of the season.
His career has regressed as he failed to replicate that form at Chiefs over the past two-and-half seasons. The defender has struggled to establish himself as a regular at the Soweto giants and has featured in only 10 matches in all competitions this campaign.
“Yes, things have not turned out the way I would’ve wanted, but for me to play for a big team like Kaizer Chiefs, it’s about learning every day,” Ngcobo said.
“You have to learn a lot of things step by step, but now I’m starting to get the direction. I will [now] be able to return to the player I was when I played for Swallows.
“Chiefs is a big club, so there’s always pressure when you play for them, but we try everything to stay composed.
“The club also helps us with how to deal with this pressure while we continue to work hard. I’m sure that soon I will hit top gear in form.”
Ngcobo, from Folweni, south of Durban, said he does not regret the move to Chiefs.
“I believe joining Chiefs was the right decision and I don’t have regrets. I feel I’m in the right team to grow as a player.
“As a boy from a village area, it took me a long time to get to where I am and I believe that soon I will be back to my best.”
Ngcobo said Amakhosi are working hard before the resumption of the PSL after the break for the Africa Cup of Nations.
Chiefs, after eight seasons without a trophy, are in sixth place with 24 points from 16 league matches. They are 14 points behind top of the table Mamelodi Sundowns, who have two games in hand.
Chiefs resume the league action hosting TS Galaxy at Polokwane’s Peter Mokaba Stadium on February 13 (7.30pm).
