World / Europe

EU reportedly to fine Apple about €500m over music streaming

The record fine is expected to be announced early in March, says FT

18 February 2024 - 19:04
by Chandni Shah
Picture: EPA/MONICA DAVEY
Picture: EPA/MONICA DAVEY

Bengaluru — The EU is set to fine Apple about €500m over alleged breaches of EU competition law, the Financial Times reported on Sunday citing unnamed sources.

The record fine is expected to be announced early next month, the FT said.

Last year, the European Commission accused Apple of distorting competition in the music streaming market via App Store rules that prevent developers from informing users of other purchasing options.

Both the European Commission and Apple declined to comment on the FT report.

Reuters 

RICARDO SMITH: Big tech — and why it may be just too magnificent to fail

Their individual collapse cannot be removed from the realm of possibility
Opinion
2 days ago

Spain suspends €194m Apple, Amazon fines pending appeal

Court decision to put off payment is part of appeal process
World
1 week ago

EU drafts rules for Big Tech to curb fake news

First guidelines aim to present online platforms and search engines with best practices
World
1 week ago
