Bengaluru — The EU is set to fine Apple about €500m over alleged breaches of EU competition law, the Financial Times reported on Sunday citing unnamed sources.
The record fine is expected to be announced early next month, the FT said.
Last year, the European Commission accused Apple of distorting competition in the music streaming market via App Store rules that prevent developers from informing users of other purchasing options.
Both the European Commission and Apple declined to comment on the FT report.
Reuters
EU reportedly to fine Apple about €500m over music streaming
The record fine is expected to be announced early in March, says FT
RICARDO SMITH: Big tech — and why it may be just too magnificent to fail
Spain suspends €194m Apple, Amazon fines pending appeal
EU drafts rules for Big Tech to curb fake news
