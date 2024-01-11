Sport / Soccer

Kane to give Bayern an edge against Hoffenheim

The England captain became the most expensive Bundesliga transfer after a €100m move

11 January 2024 - 14:02
by Karolos Grohmann
Tottenham's Harry Kane. Picture: REUTERS
Munich — Bayern Munich kick off the year with their Bundesliga match against visiting Hoffenheim on Friday, hoping to cut the gap to leaders Bayer Leverkusen as the league resumes after a three-week winter break.

Overshadowed by the death of Germany and Bayern great Franz Beckenbauer last week, the Bundesliga restart will be no easy task for coach Thomas Tuchel’s team, in second place, four points behind Leverkusen but with a game in hand.

Beckenbauer, who died on Sunday aged 78, was Germany’s first truly global sports star, leading them to the World Cup title as player and coach in 1974 and 1990 respectively and helping establish Bayern as one of Europe’s soccer heavyweights.

The Bavarians, chasing a record 12th straight league crown, have been far from dominating this season, with their erratic defence a source of constant concern.

Bayern have yet to get active on the transfer market despite pressure from Tuchel to sign a defender, and with Hoffenheim having scored on average twice in each of their 16 league games this season they are set to pose a serious attacking threat.

The visitors, however, have their own defensive work cut out as they attempt to stop Bayern striker Harry Kane, who has netted an impressive 21 times so far in the Bundesliga.

The England captain, in his first season in Germany, became the most expensive Bundesliga transfer ever after a €100m move from Tottenham Hotspur and the move has paid off so far.

“There is not much that needs to be said. Harry Kane is a world class striker with a lot of experience at the highest level. He is captain of the England national team,” said Hoffenheim coach Pellegrino Matarazzo.

“He moves in such a clever way and his finish is outstanding. Defensively we will need a super day.”

Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen have no easier task, travelling to Augsburg on Saturday without their injured top striker, Victor Boniface and a string of other absences.

The Nigerian, who has bagged 10 goals and set up another seven in his first Bundesliga season, underwent surgery for an adductor muscle injury and will be out of action at least until April.

Leverkusen are also missing Odilon Kossounou, Edmond Tapsoba and Amine Adli, all on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations as they resume their hunt for an elusive first Bundesliga title for the club.

Reuters

I don’t feel the love all the time, says Bafana skipper

Ronwen Williams urges South Africans to get behind the team at Afcon
Sport
1 day ago

Dayimani ready to palm off perceptions

Pigeon-holed as a player who spreads his wings in the wide open spaces, Hacjivah Dayimani is desperate to soar above the criticism.
Sport
1 day ago

Morocco under pressure to repeat World Cup heroics at Afcon

Plenty of contenders lining up to be crowned kings of the continent
Sport
1 day ago
