Man City go top after eight-goal thriller

Erling Haaland scores twice only for former City man Cole Palmer to level the match from the penalty spot in added time

12 November 2023 - 21:11
by Clare Lovell
Erling Haaland of Manchester City celebrates with teammates after scoring during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge in London, England, on November 12 2023. Picture: CLIVE ROSE/GETTY IMAGES
London — Manchester City moved a point clear at the top of the Premier League on Sunday after a pulsating 4-4 draw at Chelsea with Erling Haaland scoring twice only for former City man Cole Palmer to level the match from the penalty spot in added time.

City scored first when Spanish defender Marc Cucurella pulled Haaland’s shirt to concede a VAR-checked penalty which the Norwegian coolly converted in the 24th minute.

Five minutes later Chelsea’s 39-year-old Brazilian defender Thiago Silva headed the ball into the net.

Former City forward Raheem Sterling tapped in after a Josko Gvardiol stumble in defence allowed Reece James to cross in the 37th minute.

But Chelsea’s lead lasted less than 10 minutes before defender Manuel Akanji rose to head City’s equaliser in first-half injury time.

Haaland bundled in his second a minute after the restart, but in the 67th minute of a breathless second half, the home side equalised through Nicolas Jackson.

Rodri’s 86th-minute strike seemed to have won it for the champions only for them to concede a 94th-minute penalty that Palmer blasted home. 

Mokwena the mastermind as Sundowns grab Africa title

The coach led Downs to the African Football League title with a 3-2 aggregate win over Wydad Casablanca
59 minutes ago

Liverpool stay unbeaten at home as Salah brace helps down Brentford

Juergen Klopp's side leapfrogs Tottenham and Arsenal into second in the table on 27 points
1 hour ago

Vinicius and Rodrygo score twice as Real crushes Valencia

The Brazilian duo put on a show at the Bernabeu Stadium as they lead the 5-1 thrashing
4 hours ago

'Phenomenon' Kane basks in praise after record goal run for Bayern

Striker has already bagged 21 goals in 15 matches for the Munich team
5 hours ago
