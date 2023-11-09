Cape Town Spurs coach cautions against overhyping teenager Baartman

Cape Town Spurs midfielder Luke Baartman during the DStv Premiership match against Kaizer Chiefs where he scored his first professional goal. Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Cape Town Spurs coach Sean Connor has cautioned against overhyping exciting teenager Luke Baartman, who scored in their 3-2 Premier Soccer League (PSL) defeat to Kaizer Chiefs on Wednesday at FNB Stadium.
The 17-year-old midfielder was introduced in the 69th minute for Therlo Moosa to make his third PSL appearance in all competitions and scored during added time to ensure a dramatic finish to the match.
With his first professional goal against Amakhosi, Baartman, 17, became the second-youngest player to score in the PSL after Siyabonga Mabena, 16, of Mamelodi Sundowns.
“I spoke about him last week and I don’t really want to indulge too much about him,” said Connor after the loss to Chiefs.
“Like you have said, he is a 17-year-old and we need to keep his feet on the ground. But he is a good prospect and he sniffs some goals like he did against Chiefs.
“My job is to keep his feet on the ground, keep him focused and get him to the next level where I believe he can go.”
After the loss to Chiefs, their ninth after 10 matches, Spurs remain rooted at the foot of the standings and have a mountain to climb to revive their campaign.
“I don’t think we are a relegation side, the football that we play is better than a lot of teams above us. Even early on in the season, they were unlucky in games that I watched where they were punished for mistakes.
“Even today against Chiefs, in the first half we worked on making sure our fullbacks close down their wide men and the midfielders doubled up. We didn’t do that twice and both crosses led to goals.
“I think the second one Rushwin Dortley slipped. When I took over they were on seven defeats in a row, yet the confidence within the group is strong. Do we have deficiencies within our squad? Yes, we do. Are we the worst squad in the league? No, I don’t think so.”
Connor and his men have a few days to make corrections and be ready to face second-from-bottom Richards Bay at the King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium in Durban in their next match.

