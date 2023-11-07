Upbeat SuperSport can smell top spot

Ricardo Goss of Supersport United during the DStv Premiership 2023/24 match between Supersport Unite and Cape Town City at TUT Stadium in Pretoria on 18 August 2023 Picture: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
SuperSpot United are targeting top spot of the Premier Soccer League table with a win over Polokwane City at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday.
Matsatsantsa a Pitori are second, two points behind log leaders and crosstown rivals Mamelodi Sundowns, who are not in league action this week.
Sundowns’ match against AmaZulu, which was set to take place on Wednesday, has been moved to December 6 as they are preparing for their African Football League (AFL) final second leg against Wydad Casablanca on Sunday.
SuperSport goalkeeper Ricardo Goss said they are not putting themselves under pressure, but they will be happy if they can move to first place in the standings.
“We don’t put ourselves under pressure. We know Sundowns are a quality team, we just try to win our games,” Goss said on Tuesday.
“And we will see where that puts us. But I don’t think there is a team that doesn’t want to be on top of the log and we hope when we get there, we stay for long.
“It is a motivation for us to go all out and win the game. We just focus on us and try to win every match, keeping clean sheets, which we have not been doing lately.”
Gavin Hunt’s charges will also have revenge in mind as Polokwane knocked them out from the Carling Knockout after thumping them 4-1 in October.
And Goss said they are aware of where it went wrong in that match.
“We were not happy with the results on the day. I thought like we created few chances and had we scored those two or three, it would have been a different game,” he said.
“But now it is another game and we know what is at stake. We are in a good run in the league as well. So we are looking to keep that up.
“It was a bitter pill to swallow. We must go there again more focused. I’m not saying we were not in the previous game, but the way they opened us up showed their quality.”
SuperSport will be without left-back Ronald Pfumbidzai due to a one-match suspension.
Upbeat SuperSport can smell top spot
But goalkeeper Ricardo Goss says United won’t put themselves under pressure
SuperSpot United are targeting top spot of the Premier Soccer League table with a win over Polokwane City at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday.
Matsatsantsa a Pitori are second, two points behind log leaders and crosstown rivals Mamelodi Sundowns, who are not in league action this week.
Sundowns’ match against AmaZulu, which was set to take place on Wednesday, has been moved to December 6 as they are preparing for their African Football League (AFL) final second leg against Wydad Casablanca on Sunday.
SuperSport goalkeeper Ricardo Goss said they are not putting themselves under pressure, but they will be happy if they can move to first place in the standings.
“We don’t put ourselves under pressure. We know Sundowns are a quality team, we just try to win our games,” Goss said on Tuesday.
“And we will see where that puts us. But I don’t think there is a team that doesn’t want to be on top of the log and we hope when we get there, we stay for long.
“It is a motivation for us to go all out and win the game. We just focus on us and try to win every match, keeping clean sheets, which we have not been doing lately.”
Gavin Hunt’s charges will also have revenge in mind as Polokwane knocked them out from the Carling Knockout after thumping them 4-1 in October.
And Goss said they are aware of where it went wrong in that match.
“We were not happy with the results on the day. I thought like we created few chances and had we scored those two or three, it would have been a different game,” he said.
“But now it is another game and we know what is at stake. We are in a good run in the league as well. So we are looking to keep that up.
“It was a bitter pill to swallow. We must go there again more focused. I’m not saying we were not in the previous game, but the way they opened us up showed their quality.”
SuperSport will be without left-back Ronald Pfumbidzai due to a
one-match suspension.
Premier League talking points: United players answer critics
Mokwena confident Downs will overturn Wydad first leg defeat
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Forest end winless run with win over Villa
Arsenal manager Arteta furious over controversial Newcastle goal
We’ll try our best again, Riveiro says as Bucs focus on league after cup defeat
Beleaguered Ten Hag needs away-day boost at Fulham
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.