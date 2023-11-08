Sport / Soccer

Early goal should settle nerves against Wydad, says defender

Downs out to get first AFL title, not revenge, says Modiba

08 November 2023 - 18:18
by Neville Khoza
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Aubrey Modiba of Mamelodi Sundowns during the African Football League 2023 match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Petro de Luanda at Loftus Stadium in Pretoria on 24 October 2023. Picture: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Aubrey Modiba of Mamelodi Sundowns during the African Football League 2023 match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Petro de Luanda at Loftus Stadium in Pretoria on 24 October 2023. Picture: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Aubrey Modiba insists they won’t have revenge in mind when they host Wydad Casablanca in the African Football League (AFL) final return leg at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday. They will be focused on lifting the trophy.

Wydad, who are leading 2-1 from the first leg in Morocco, eliminated Sundowns in the Caf Champions League semifinal on away goals last season after drawing 2-2 at the same venue.

Modiba said there were lessons they took from that match and would not repeat the same mistakes on Sunday.

“I don’t think it’s all about revenge. We have learnt from our last game last season in the Champions League what we did wrong, so we don’t want to do the same thing we did when we played them,” he said on Wednesday.

“It is about making sure we don’t make the same mistakes of last season, playing against them at home. We know very well that we can score, we can defend and now we have experience too. We know what to expect in the game, especially playing at home.”

With Sundowns having scored an away goal in the first leg, it means they only need to win 1-0 to win the final.

Modiba, 28, said the plan is to score first and make sure they don’t concede.

“We are expecting a difficult game. They are a good team. And obviously, they are leading and we have to try to score and not concede like we did last season in the Champions League,” he said. “We know we have an away goal, so we just have to score and make sure we don’t concede and win the game.

“I think the positives we took is we managed to apply pressure in the second half, we controlled the game and we showed we wanted to equalise. That’s what we can take going into the second leg, as we proved that we can play. They are a quality side and have good players and we know each other very well. They are a team that have been giving us problems, especially in continental football. I think we just have to be 100% focused on the day.”

Pirates coach Riveiro to focus on Premier Soccer League

Bucs start pursuing log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns after crashing out of the Champions League and Carling Knockout
Sport
7 hours ago

Upbeat SuperSport can smell top spot

But goalkeeper Ricardo Goss says United won’t put themselves under pressure
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Stokes keeps England’s Champions Trophy ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
Downs out to get first AFL title, not revenge, ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Fleetwood relishing chance to land hat-trick at ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Conrad to hold talks with SA20 officials about ...
Sport / Cricket
5.
Mbonambi says Curry incident was lost in ...
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Impossible to analyse, says Spurs’ Postecoglou after mind-boggling defeat

Sport / Soccer

Premier League talking points: United players answer critics

Sport / Soccer

Mokwena confident Downs will overturn Wydad first leg defeat

Sport / Soccer

Forest end winless run with win over Villa

Sport / Soccer

Arsenal manager Arteta furious over controversial Newcastle goal

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.