Two-goal Nku on fire as Sundowns sink Arrows

As the players made their way back to the change rooms at half time, Tuesday evening’s one-sided Premier Soccer League clash between defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns and Golden Arrows was effectively over as a contest.
The Lesiba Nku-inspired Brazilians enjoyed a healthy 3-0 lead at the break against a lethargic Arrows who were eventually comprehensively thrashed 4-0 at Lucas Moripe Stadium.
Sundowns stay top of the standings after clocking their third league win of the campaign. This after wins over Sekhukhune United and Kaizer Chiefs as they embark on their quest for an unprecedented seventh successive league title.
Downs coach Rhulani Mokwena made four changes to the team that beat Moroka Swallows 1-0 in Saturday’s MTN8 quarterfinal with defender Abdelmounaim Boutouil coming in for injured Khuliso Mudau.
Elsewhere, Nku was preferred to Aubrey Modiba in a like-for-like change while Rivaldo Coetzee came on for Thapelo Maseko and striker Peter Shalulile replaced Lucas Ribeiro.
The Brazilians opened the scoring after 17 minutes through talismanic striker Shalulile who spun in the air as he acrobatically struck past hapless Arrows goalkeeper Ismail Watenga.
Marcelo Allende had taken the corner kick for the opener, which found Coetzee unmarked to lay the ball into the path of Mothobi Mvala, who flicked it to Shalulile. The Namibian hitman connected in midair for his second of the season.
The goal sparked more life into Sundowns as they continued to relentlessly attack. They were rewarded five minutes later when Nku opened his account for his new club.
Nku will deservedly take credit for his clever back-heel to put the ball into the back of the net but it also completed a team move that included touches from Themba Zwane, Allende and Neo Maema.
Sundowns increased their lead on 38 minutes when defender Grant Kekana snuck in front of the sleepy Arrows defence to head home a well-taken corner kick by Allende.
With the game in the bag, Mokwena made three changes at half time with Bathusi Aubaas replacing Zwane, Bongani Zungu in for Allende and Mokoena replaced by Terrence Mashego.
Sundowns did not waste time as they effectively wrapped up the match three minutes after the restart when Nku registered his second of the night by capitalising on a mistake by Watenga, who failed to hold on to Maema’s shot.
Two-goal Nku on fire as Sundowns sink Arrows
The one-sided PSL clash featuring the defending champions was effectively over as a contest by half time
