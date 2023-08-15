Maharaj’s return for Proteas may open World Cup door for Brevis or Stubbs

Keshav Maharaj’s return looms as the critical final piece of the Proteas’ World Cup puzzle, which could affect the balance of the 15-man squad for that tournament and even open the door for the inclusion of either Dewald Brevis or Tristan Stubbs for India.
The Proteas selectors have kept their options open, naming 16 players for the three T20 Internationals against Australia, while there is an extended 19-man squad for the five ODIs to follow. That series will be played after the World Cup squad is announced, meaning there could be four grumpy men hanging around in Bloemfontein where the ODI series starts.
Maharaj’s rapid recovery from a ruptured Achilles has provided a pleasant surprise for the selectors, with head coach Rob Walter — one of those responsible for picking the squad — saying he is “quietly hopeful” the 33-year-old left-arm spinner will play some part in the T20 series that starts on August 30.
PROTEAS SQUAD ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨
🧢 Dewald Brevis receives maiden ODI and T20I call-up 🧢 Donovan Ferreira, Gerald Coetzee and Matthew Breetzke secure T20I nod
Should he prove himself ready there, Maharaj, who has played 27 ODIs, will be a strong candidate for the 50-over World Cup, which then raises the question of how many front-line spinners the Proteas want to take to India.
Maharaj, Bjorn Fortuin and Tabraiz Shamsi have been included in both squads to face Australia and the likelihood is the T20 matches will determine which two will be in the final 15-man squad for the World Cup. Walter wants to give Maharaj every opportunity to prove his readiness.
“In the T20s there is a lesser load in terms of overs bowled and time on the feet and we see that as a great opportunity to see where he is at. I’m quietly hopeful he will be ready for those T20s and, if not, we will shift the attention to the 50 overs and take it bit by bit,” Walter said.
SA’s spinning contingent is supplemented by Aiden Markram’s off-breaks, and Stubbs and Brevis could add depth in that regard, while also broadening the batting options and overall providing more flexibility in the World Cup squad.
Walter spoke at length on Tuesday about the young pair’s versatility. Stubbs’ performances in Sri Lanka, where he showed skill and maturity to dig the SA A team out of a couple of holes, earned him a big tick.
We want to develop (Brevis’s) ‘finishing’ skills. He plays spin very well.
Head coach Rob Walter
“Tristan in Sri Lanka was outstanding. He went in [to bat] in really tricky situations and managed to bat the team out of trouble, he showed great maturity and technically he was excellent.
“I see Tristan not just as a ‘finisher’, he’s a quality batter and is very versatile in what he does; he also bowls and keeps wicket, he’s always dirty when he comes off the park, he adds a lot to the side. I’m looking forward to giving him a proper run in the T20s.”
It’s the same for Brevis, whose leg-breaks are highly thought of, while the switch to a role in the middle order is seen as creating depth in a department where the Proteas, with Markram, David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen are already strong. Brevis’s match-winning 98 for SA A against Sri Lanka A in the first one-day match in July impressed Walter and Shukri Conrad, the SA A coach, who is also a national selector.
More recently he played in a “finisher” role for MI New York in the Major League Cricket competition in the US, helping to propel them into the final.
“We want to develop his ‘finishing’ skills,” said Walter. “He plays spin very well. Those guys who bat in that position will be exposed to the opposition’s best spinners, and we wanted to add firepower to the ‘death’ phase of our batting.”
It creates the likelihood of a straight competition between Stubbs and Brevis for one spot at the World Cup, adding an intriguing layer to the T20s with Australia.
Maharaj’s return for Proteas may open World Cup door for Brevis or Stubbs
His rapid recovery from injury raises hopes he will play some part in the T20 series from August 30
Keshav Maharaj’s return looms as the critical final piece of the Proteas’ World Cup puzzle, which could affect the balance of the 15-man squad for that tournament and even open the door for the inclusion of either Dewald Brevis or Tristan Stubbs for India.
The Proteas selectors have kept their options open, naming 16 players for the three T20 Internationals against Australia, while there is an extended 19-man squad for the five ODIs to follow. That series will be played after the World Cup squad is announced, meaning there could be four grumpy men hanging around in Bloemfontein where the ODI series starts.
Maharaj’s rapid recovery from a ruptured Achilles has provided a pleasant surprise for the selectors, with head coach Rob Walter — one of those responsible for picking the squad — saying he is “quietly hopeful” the 33-year-old left-arm spinner will play some part in the T20 series that starts on August 30.
Should he prove himself ready there, Maharaj, who has played 27 ODIs, will be a strong candidate for the 50-over World Cup, which then raises the question of how many front-line spinners the Proteas want to take to India.
Maharaj, Bjorn Fortuin and Tabraiz Shamsi have been included in both squads to face Australia and the likelihood is the T20 matches will determine which two will be in the final 15-man squad for the World Cup. Walter wants to give Maharaj every opportunity to prove his readiness.
“In the T20s there is a lesser load in terms of overs bowled and time on the feet and we see that as a great opportunity to see where he is at. I’m quietly hopeful he will be ready for those T20s and, if not, we will shift the attention to the 50 overs and take it bit by bit,” Walter said.
SA’s spinning contingent is supplemented by Aiden Markram’s off-breaks, and Stubbs and Brevis could add depth in that regard, while also broadening the batting options and overall providing more flexibility in the World Cup squad.
Walter spoke at length on Tuesday about the young pair’s versatility. Stubbs’ performances in Sri Lanka, where he showed skill and maturity to dig the SA A team out of a couple of holes, earned him a big tick.
“Tristan in Sri Lanka was outstanding. He went in [to bat] in really tricky situations and managed to bat the team out of trouble, he showed great maturity and technically he was excellent.
“I see Tristan not just as a ‘finisher’, he’s a quality batter and is very versatile in what he does; he also bowls and keeps wicket, he’s always dirty when he comes off the park, he adds a lot to the side. I’m looking forward to giving him a proper run in the T20s.”
It’s the same for Brevis, whose leg-breaks are highly thought of, while the switch to a role in the middle order is seen as creating depth in a department where the Proteas, with Markram, David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen are already strong. Brevis’s match-winning 98 for SA A against Sri Lanka A in the first one-day match in July impressed Walter and Shukri Conrad, the SA A coach, who is also a national selector.
More recently he played in a “finisher” role for MI New York in the Major League Cricket competition in the US, helping to propel them into the final.
“We want to develop his ‘finishing’ skills,” said Walter. “He plays spin very well. Those guys who bat in that position will be exposed to the opposition’s best spinners, and we wanted to add firepower to the ‘death’ phase of our batting.”
It creates the likelihood of a straight competition between Stubbs and Brevis for one spot at the World Cup, adding an intriguing layer to the T20s with Australia.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.