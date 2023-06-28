Sport / Soccer

Botswana not ideal World Cup warm-up, says Banyana star

28 June 2023 - 19:09 SITHEMBISO DINDI
Jermaine Seoposenwe during Banyana Banyana's training session at UJ in Johannesburg, June 25 2023. Picture: SYDNEY MAHLANGU/BACKPAGEPIX


Banyana Banyana star Jermaine Seoposenwe admits playing Botswana is not an ideal friendly match ahead of the Fifa Women’s World Cup.                 

SA face Botswana in a send-off match at Tsakane Stadium on the East Rand on Sunday (3pm) before they leave for their second appearance at the global showpiece.

This year’s World Cup will be co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia from July 20-August 20. Banyana are in group G and pitted against tough opponents Sweden, Italy and Argentina.

The forward said Banyana had hoped for a stronger opponent before they leave for Wellington, where they will be based for the group stages.

“I believe in the team and what we are capable of. We need to show the nation and gain confidence from this match going into the World Cup.”

Banyana are likely to struggle for ball possession in their World Cup group matches as all three teams are unlikely to be defensive against the team potentially viewed as one to beat. 

Against defensive Botswana the South Africans should get plenty of practice at breaking down a stubborn defence.

“If we can move the ball quickly and create a lot of chances, I think we can score a lot of goals,” Seoposenwe said.

The 29-year-old, who was part of the Banyana team that took part in their first World Cup in France in 2019, is confident they are not going to Australasia to make up the numbers this time.

SA finished the previous World Cup at the bottom of their group, losing matches against Spain, China and Germany. But Banyana have improved since, winning the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations and now have more players campaigning abroad.

The SA Football Association (Safa) has also beefed up coach Desiree Ellis’s technical staff to give the team a better chance.

“A lot of things have changed. There are additions to the technical team and new players — but that’s football, you kind of just go with the changes as they come,” Seoposenwe said.

“We welcome the changes to the technical team and the strides the association is making in trying to help us with our preparations.”

Banyana will depart in two groups, with the first leaving on July 5 and the rest of the team the next day.

