Sport / Soccer

Banyana bring in psychologist to help players losing out on World Cup

Players not selected for final squad of 23 get assistance in dealing with disappointment

22 June 2023 - 19:17 SITHEMBISO DINDI
Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis. Picture: LUBABALO LESOLLE/GALLO IMAGES
Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis. Picture: LUBABALO LESOLLE/GALLO IMAGES

Banyana Banyana have enlisted the services of a psychologist to help players deal with the disappointment of missing out in the Women’s Fifa World Cup squad.

A total of 36 Banyana players are in a camp that will help coach Desiree Ellis and her technical team cut the squad to 23 for the tournament.

This year’s edition is to take place in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20. SA will play in group G with tough opponents Sweden, Italy and Argentina.

Ellis is expected to announce her squad of 23 soon.

Fifa has increased the stakes as players not selected for the final 23 will miss out on the appearance fees of R572,000. 

Ellis said: “We have a psychologist in camp working with the players, because no matter what I say and how I say it, I am putting someone’s dreams on pause. That would be the most difficult thing, but it has to be done.

“That’s why this last session is important, so if I’m not sure about something I can always have a look,” she said.

“I have to make sure we replicate what we did at Wafcon, to make sure we choose a squad for every eventuality, to make sure we have enough cover, to make sure in the different ways we want to play that we have the right personnel.”

Banyana’s first game will be against Sweden in Wellington, New Zealand, on July 23.

They will face Argentina in Dunedin on July 28, while their last game of the group stages is against Italy in Wellington on August 2.

Jordaan believes Safa’s faith in Broos is paying off

The Belgian tactician is starting to deliver on his promises and giving SA hope
Sport
14 hours ago

Proteas netball skipper Msomi looks to Kolisi for World Cup tips

National team under pressure to at least make the podium on home soil
Sport
2 days ago

Desiree Ellis schemes to get Banyana in World Cup shape

The African champions have been drawn in a tough group with Sweden, Italy and Argentina
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Man City lose Gundogan to Barcelona, sign ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Bafana sensation Aubaas ready for move to PSL ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Mixed emotions for Tarry at Durban July barrier ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
All to play for in Currie Cup final
Sport / Rugby
5.
Stormers land in a pool of death
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Desiree Ellis schemes to get Banyana in World Cup shape

Sport / Soccer

Ellis names Banyana preliminary squad for World Cup

Sport / Soccer

MOGAMAD ALLIE: SA sport may celebrate 2027 as a year never to be forgotten

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.