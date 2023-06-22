Banyana bring in psychologist to help players losing out on World Cup

Bank of England’s aggressive move catches investors by surprise, while Turkey, Norway and Switzerland add to the gloom
Tenders aren’t used to meet the needs of the people, but to steal from public coffers
The department is holding 7.48-million doses of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine that may go to waste
Former secretary-general is a good organiser and will make an important addition to the EFF’s high command
Serame Taukobong talks about where he sees company’s place in market as an infrastructure player
Business Day TV speaks to Financial Mail's Rob Rose
Business Day TV speaks to InfoDocs founder and CEO Joshua Alexandre
US Coast Guard's announcement brings grim end to international search for vessel in North Atlantic
With four words, he spurred Temba Bavuma into making a ton
Dedication to a bleak and nihilistic vision of humanity
Banyana Banyana have enlisted the services of a psychologist to help players deal with the disappointment of missing out in the Women’s Fifa World Cup squad.
A total of 36 Banyana players are in a camp that will help coach Desiree Ellis and her technical team cut the squad to 23 for the tournament.
This year’s edition is to take place in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20. SA will play in group G with tough opponents Sweden, Italy and Argentina.
Ellis is expected to announce her squad of 23 soon.
Fifa has increased the stakes as players not selected for the final 23 will miss out on the appearance fees of R572,000.
Ellis said: “We have a psychologist in camp working with the players, because no matter what I say and how I say it, I am putting someone’s dreams on pause. That would be the most difficult thing, but it has to be done.
“That’s why this last session is important, so if I’m not sure about something I can always have a look,” she said.
“I have to make sure we replicate what we did at Wafcon, to make sure we choose a squad for every eventuality, to make sure we have enough cover, to make sure in the different ways we want to play that we have the right personnel.”
Banyana’s first game will be against Sweden in Wellington, New Zealand, on July 23.
They will face Argentina in Dunedin on July 28, while their last game of the group stages is against Italy in Wellington on August 2.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Banyana bring in psychologist to help players losing out on World Cup
Players not selected for final squad of 23 get assistance in dealing with disappointment
Banyana Banyana have enlisted the services of a psychologist to help players deal with the disappointment of missing out in the Women’s Fifa World Cup squad.
A total of 36 Banyana players are in a camp that will help coach Desiree Ellis and her technical team cut the squad to 23 for the tournament.
This year’s edition is to take place in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20. SA will play in group G with tough opponents Sweden, Italy and Argentina.
Ellis is expected to announce her squad of 23 soon.
Fifa has increased the stakes as players not selected for the final 23 will miss out on the appearance fees of R572,000.
Ellis said: “We have a psychologist in camp working with the players, because no matter what I say and how I say it, I am putting someone’s dreams on pause. That would be the most difficult thing, but it has to be done.
“That’s why this last session is important, so if I’m not sure about something I can always have a look,” she said.
“I have to make sure we replicate what we did at Wafcon, to make sure we choose a squad for every eventuality, to make sure we have enough cover, to make sure in the different ways we want to play that we have the right personnel.”
Banyana’s first game will be against Sweden in Wellington, New Zealand, on July 23.
They will face Argentina in Dunedin on July 28, while their last game of the group stages is against Italy in Wellington on August 2.
Jordaan believes Safa’s faith in Broos is paying off
Proteas netball skipper Msomi looks to Kolisi for World Cup tips
Desiree Ellis schemes to get Banyana in World Cup shape
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Desiree Ellis schemes to get Banyana in World Cup shape
Ellis names Banyana preliminary squad for World Cup
MOGAMAD ALLIE: SA sport may celebrate 2027 as a year never to be forgotten
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.