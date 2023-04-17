National Orders for Kolisi, Ellis, Vundla and Chapman

China's first quarter GDP data on Tuesday expected to support oil prices
Springbok captain, creator of award-winning soapie, Banyana coach and US singer to be honoured
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, creator of multi-award-winning soapie Generations Mfundi Vundla, Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis and US songwriter and singer Tracy Chapman are among the recipients who will have National Orders bestowed on them by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The National Orders are SA’s highest awards presented to individuals by the president in recognition of their contribution to the country.
The presidency’s director-general, Phindile Baleni, said the National Orders are expected to be bestowed on April 28.
“The National Orders also recognise the contributions made by individuals towards building a nonracial, nonsexist, democratic and prosperous SA as envisaged in our constitution,” Baleni said.
Ramaphosa will bestow on recipients the Order of Mendi for Bravery, the Order of Ikhamanga, the Order of the Baobab, the Order of Luthuli, the Order of Mapungubwe and the Order of the Companions of OR Tambo.
The Order of Ikhamanga in gold will be bestowed on Kolisi and Ellis for their inspirational leadership and contribution to sports.
“Ellis’ sustained excellence provides encouragement to women to excel in their respective fields of endeavour,” the presidency said. “Kolisi is a trailblazer in democratic SA by being the first black person to captain the Springboks to World Cup glory.”
The Order of Ikhamanga in silver will be bestowed on Vundla for his sterling work in the television and film industry in SA. His body of work in the field of arts is indisputable proof of the value of consistency.”
The presidency said Chapman is being recognised with the Order of the Companions of OR Tambo in silver, “for her contribution to the fight for freedom by participating in efforts to free Nelson Mandela and raising awareness of human rights violations globally”.
