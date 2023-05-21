Arthur Zwane offers reasons for Chiefs’ poor season

Talks to avert a default on US debt are set to resume in Washington
Make executive pay, especially bonuses, inaccessible for longer periods after an award is granted
A high-powered panel set up to probe governance at UCT recommended that Ngonyama be removed
Departments to present budgets in parliament, and by-elections in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal
Erratic power supply and record-high feed costs squeezed profits
Eyes will be on AfDB annual meetings, the interest rate announcement and consumer inflation data
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Louw Nel, senior political analyst at Oxford Economics
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will have three days to see if he can form a government
Rain will suit Munster, who play in those conditions regularly
On the imperial coast of Biarritz, Chanel’s Open Sky Laboratory is drenched in camellias
In 27 years in the Premier Soccer League (PSL), Kaizer Chiefs never lost more than 10 league matches in a season.
But in the 2022-2023 campaign that ended on Saturday, Arthur Zwane’s charges didn’t just break that record by one match when they lost 1-0 to SuperSport United in the penultimate round but extended it to 12 when Cape Town City beat Chiefs by the same margin at FNB Stadium.
With this terrible record still fresh in everyone’s mind, Zwane was asked if he was confident he would keep his job at Naturena. The way the coach attempted to answer the question was similar to the manner in which his team huffed and puffed all season.
Zwane noted his side showed some signs that they “wanted to compete” and he correctly admitted they never did. He pointed to the number of injuries Chiefs suffered, which is something that cannot earn a reprieve as it is a factor that affects all teams in any given season.
“It was not a good season.” 😶Arthur Zwane reflects on his first season as the Kaizer Chiefs coach and the psychological impact of losing to Pirates in the Nedbank Cup semi-final 💬— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) May 20, 2023
“It was not a good season.” 😶Arthur Zwane reflects on his first season as the Kaizer Chiefs coach and the psychological impact of losing to Pirates in the Nedbank Cup semi-final 💬
The excuses are untimely as they accompany Amakhosi completing an unprecedented eight seasons without a trophy.
But having endured a long debut season as a head coach, perhaps Zwane could be forgiven because the campaign might have left him dazed and confused considering how he hardly had a good enough team to help him change Chiefs’ fortunes.
“Look, I’m one person who is a believer and hard worker,” he said. “If there’s one thing football taught me, it is never to be in the game if you don’t have a big heart. In football you develop a thick skin. I’m not the first coach that’s been in this [under fire] situation.
“I've seen coaches struggling in their first season, then they come up different in the following season. But as I said, it was more like a learning season for me for the fact of me being the head [coach], making decisions, obviously with the help of other technical team members.
Kaizer Chiefs v Cape Town City | Match in 5 Minutes | DStv Premiership
“But I’ve [previously] been a supporting member of the team, supporting other coaches who’ve been here before. This time around I had to do things the way I thought would help the team,” Zwane said.
“As much as it was a learning season, it was a very productive one in terms of learning that I should have done in [certain things] another way.”
Among factors Zwane pointed to as reasons for the poor season were injuries to Khama Billiat — who came in as a substitute on Saturday but left the field a few minutes later, injured again — Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Keagan Dolly.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Arthur Zwane offers reasons for Chiefs’ poor season
In 27 years in the Premier Soccer League (PSL), Kaizer Chiefs never lost more than 10 league matches in a season.
But in the 2022-2023 campaign that ended on Saturday, Arthur Zwane’s charges didn’t just break that record by one match when they lost 1-0 to SuperSport United in the penultimate round but extended it to 12 when Cape Town City beat Chiefs by the same margin at FNB Stadium.
With this terrible record still fresh in everyone’s mind, Zwane was asked if he was confident he would keep his job at Naturena. The way the coach attempted to answer the question was similar to the manner in which his team huffed and puffed all season.
Zwane noted his side showed some signs that they “wanted to compete” and he correctly admitted they never did. He pointed to the number of injuries Chiefs suffered, which is something that cannot earn a reprieve as it is a factor that affects all teams in any given season.
The excuses are untimely as they accompany Amakhosi completing an unprecedented eight seasons without a trophy.
But having endured a long debut season as a head coach, perhaps Zwane could be forgiven because the campaign might have left him dazed and confused considering how he hardly had a good enough team to help him change Chiefs’ fortunes.
“Look, I’m one person who is a believer and hard worker,” he said. “If there’s one thing football taught me, it is never to be in the game if you don’t have a big heart. In football you develop a thick skin. I’m not the first coach that’s been in this [under fire] situation.
“I've seen coaches struggling in their first season, then they come up different in the following season. But as I said, it was more like a learning season for me for the fact of me being the head [coach], making decisions, obviously with the help of other technical team members.
Kaizer Chiefs v Cape Town City | Match in 5 Minutes | DStv Premiership
“But I’ve [previously] been a supporting member of the team, supporting other coaches who’ve been here before. This time around I had to do things the way I thought would help the team,” Zwane said.
“As much as it was a learning season, it was a very productive one in terms of learning that I should have done in [certain things] another way.”
Among factors Zwane pointed to as reasons for the poor season were injuries to Khama Billiat — who came in as a substitute on Saturday but left the field a few minutes later, injured again — Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Keagan Dolly.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Pirates should always qualify for Champions League, Jose Riveiro says
Sundowns will continue Champions League dream, says Rhulani Mokwena
Master outshines apprentice as Man City win another title
Jarrod Bowen inspires West Ham to victory over struggling Leeds
We should not have played Sundowns on Tuesday, says Maritzburg owner Kadodia
Pirates, SuperSport race for runner-up spot goes down to the wire
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.