We should not have played Sundowns on Tuesday, says Maritzburg owner Kadodia
He says game’s date could have been reviewed to allow them to have played their last match on May 23 together with other teams fighting relegation
Maritzburg United chair Farook Kadodia is upset the Premier Soccer League (PSL) allowed them to finish the season a few days before other clubs.
This is despite Maritzburg gaining a valuable point in a 1-1 draw against champions Mamelodi Sundowns on Tuesday.
The point may go a long way in saving the KwaZulu-Natal outfit from straight relegation, after it put them one point clear of fellow strugglers Chippa United and Marumo Gallants, who are 16th and 15th on the table with 29 points.
The Maritzburg/Sundowns match was moved to Tuesday because Sundowns will be hosting Moroccan team Wydad Athletic in the second leg of the Caf Champions League semifinal on Saturday — the same day the PSL officially concludes its league programme.
Chippa will host Lamontville Golden Arrows in Gqeberha and Gallants will visit Swallows FC in Soweto for their last matches. A win or draw for both clubs will relegate Maritzburg, who have an inferior goal difference of minus 16.
“The date of our match against Sundowns should have been reviewed,” said Kadodia. “We could have, together with the other two teams [Chippa and Gallants] fighting relegation, played our last matches next week on the 23rd of May. That would have been fair and I believe the broadcaster would have been happy because it’s three teams fighting relegation.
“We suggested that we either play tonight [Tuesday] or on the 23rd and we were turned down. You cannot give two other clubs who are fighting relegation an advantage four days before they play.”
Kadodia added that they played their match against Sundowns under protest because they never accepted the PSL’s argument that there were no alternative dates.
“We needed to place it on record that we’re quite upset and disappointed to have played this match knowing very well there are other teams who’ll have an unfair advantage.
“The league must respond to the protest that we filed before our match against Sundowns.
“We’ve explained in writing our disappointment. We’ve responded to each point that the league sent to us that we felt it’s not valid for us to accept. The ball is now in their court. We don’t have to go and fight in the boardroom right now.
“The league has to find an alternative to how this can be resolved. That’s why we put the pressure today (Tuesday), to say ‘look, we have six hours to see whether this game can carry on or not’. We didn’t want to go to court and put an interdict and stop the game, no.”
Kadodia said he has not yet decided on what decision he will take if Chippa and Marumo win their matches on Saturday.
