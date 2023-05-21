Sundowns will continue Champions League dream, says Rhulani Mokwena

Talks to avert a default on US debt are set to resume in Washington
As they failed to reach the Champions League final for the seventh consecutive year, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena says that winning the competition is not an obsession but a dream.
Since they won the tournament in 2016 under former coach Pitso Mosimane, Sundowns have lost in the semifinal stage twice, and Mokwena says they will give it a go again next year.
Wydad Athletic of Morocco dumped Sundowns out of the tournament again on Saturday at Loftus on the away goals rule as they were tied 2-2 on aggregate after two legs of intense continental club football.
“A few weeks ago I said that winning the Champions League is not an obsession but a dream and there is a reason I said that,” Mokwena said. “We will continue with this dream, we will win the Champions League. It might not be next season but eventually we will win the Champions League.
“We will win it by playing according to the culture because if you want to change the style of football you will have to take out a lot of what speaks to this club. The colours and the nickname attached to this club are synonymous with a certain style of play.”
Meanwhile, Mokwena had to console a devastated Mothobi Mvala at the end of Saturday’s match. Mvala’s headed own goal in the 83rd minute handed Wydad Casablanca the draw and eliminated Sundowns from the tournament.
Before Mvala’s own goal, Sundowns were on their way to their first Champions League final since winning the trophy in 2016 as they led 2-1 from goals by inspirational captain Themba Zwane and Peter Shalulile.
Asked what he said to Mvala in the dressing room, Mokwena said he showed the defender love.
“What did I say to Mothobi? If anything, in moments like this there are two things: there are those who don’t make mistakes and those are the ones who are probably not doing anything at all.
“I don’t think he is prepared to listen to the coach at the moment, but he felt the coach’s love and I can definitely assure you of that. I gripped the hand firmly, pulled the body a lot closer and I gave him the reassurance that he is not alone. That is probably far more important than all the words I could have uttered to him.”
Mvala was not alone feeling devastated by the outcome of the match and Mokwena said the former Platinum Stars player has to step up and provide leadership.
“They [the players] know I love them more because in good and bad moments we stay together. That’s why I am here and that’s why the club has entrusted me with this responsibility.”
