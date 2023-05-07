Guardiola angry over Haaland’s penalty gesture

US April CPI will help guide the Fed in its interest rate decision at the next FOMC meeting in mid-June
Many public pensions investing in private equity do not have enough assets to pay out all their promised benefits
Funds will be used for water management, replacing pipes, generating water and managing waste water
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day journalist Thando Maeko
Output rose 4% to 1,329kg in the three months to end-March
Revenue collections narrowly undershot estimates due to higher-than-anticipated VAT refunds
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Brandon Doyle, CEO of Convergence Partners
Opposition candidates claim several breaches of the electoral law and other irregularities
The 80th-ranked golfer took five years, securing a $3.6m cheque at Wells Fargo
Japanese carmaker is working with Thai government to resume sales
Manchester — A magnanimous gesture by Manchester City’s goal-machine Erling Haaland left Pep Guardiola fuming on Saturday after the Norwegian striker ignored his manager’s orders to take a spot-kick and handed the ball to teammate Ilkay Gundogan.
After the German midfielder had scored a first-half brace to put the Premier League leaders 2-0 up against Leeds United, Guardiola yelled from the sidelines for Haaland to take the penalty they had been awarded in the closing minutes.
But the 22-year-old Haaland, who has already scored a Premier League single season record of 35 goals, glanced at Guardiola before handing the ball to Gundogan so the German could complete a hat-trick. It was a move that sent the Spanish manager into a fit of rage after Gundogan’s effort was pushed aside by a diving Joel Robles.
“If Gundo scores everyone is ‘OK, hat-trick, well done,’” Guardiola said after City’s 2-1 victory. “But a taker is a taker. At 2-0, this is a business, not a situation where we cannot forget it.”
The 32-year-old Gundogan felt the heat from Guardiola when he stepped up to the spot. “First he showed to Erling that he was quite mad about that, and then also he had a go at me,” Gundogan told BBC Sport. “It is what it is at the end.
Job done, looking forward to Tuesday! 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/4N90ToPfg8— Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) May 6, 2023
Job done, looking forward to Tuesday! 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/4N90ToPfg8
“The moment Erling grabbed the ball, I was sure he was going to take it but he looked out for me. I checked with him a few times to make sure he was sure. He was certain to hand the ball to me. I was confident to score.”
Haaland had several excellent scoring chances, with a shot that bounced off the crossbar and another that glanced off the post.
With City in pursuit of their third successive Premier League title, and the win having extended their lead over second-placed Arsenal to four points, Guardiola’s mood had improved somewhat by the time he met reporters after the match.
“The performance was excellent. We played really, really good,” said the Spaniard, whose side have four league games left this season.
“Who knows if Erling takes the penalty and miss it? What happen if Gundo takes the penalty and score? So the question is 2-0, who is the taker? The taker is Erling.
“Second point is that is how Erling is as a person. He is incredible, wants to score goals, but at the same time, the team, the mates are important. He had chances to score goals, he didn’t convert, but he played an outstanding game.
“But it’s 2-0, especially in England it never is over and I want the taker who has more routine, who is a specialist, to take it.”
Treble-chasing City next head to Real Madrid for the first leg of their Champions League semifinal on Tuesday.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Guardiola angry over Haaland’s penalty gesture
Manchester — A magnanimous gesture by Manchester City’s goal-machine Erling Haaland left Pep Guardiola fuming on Saturday after the Norwegian striker ignored his manager’s orders to take a spot-kick and handed the ball to teammate Ilkay Gundogan.
After the German midfielder had scored a first-half brace to put the Premier League leaders 2-0 up against Leeds United, Guardiola yelled from the sidelines for Haaland to take the penalty they had been awarded in the closing minutes.
But the 22-year-old Haaland, who has already scored a Premier League single season record of 35 goals, glanced at Guardiola before handing the ball to Gundogan so the German could complete a hat-trick. It was a move that sent the Spanish manager into a fit of rage after Gundogan’s effort was pushed aside by a diving Joel Robles.
“If Gundo scores everyone is ‘OK, hat-trick, well done,’” Guardiola said after City’s 2-1 victory. “But a taker is a taker. At
2-0, this is a business, not a situation where we cannot forget it.”
The 32-year-old Gundogan felt the heat from Guardiola when he stepped up to the spot. “First he showed to Erling that he was quite mad about that, and then also he had a go at me,” Gundogan told BBC Sport. “It is what it is at the end.
“The moment Erling grabbed the ball, I was sure he was going to take it but he looked out for me. I checked with him a few times to make sure he was sure. He was certain to hand the ball to me. I was confident to score.”
Haaland had several excellent scoring chances, with a shot that bounced off the crossbar and another that glanced off the post.
With City in pursuit of their third successive Premier League title, and the win having extended their lead over second-placed Arsenal to four points, Guardiola’s mood had improved somewhat by the time he met reporters after the match.
“The performance was excellent. We played really, really good,” said the Spaniard, whose side have four league games left this season.
“Who knows if Erling takes the penalty and miss it? What happen if Gundo takes the penalty and score? So the question is 2-0, who is the taker? The taker is Erling.
“Second point is that is how Erling is as a person. He is incredible, wants to score goals, but at the same time, the team, the mates are important. He had chances to score goals, he didn’t convert, but he played an outstanding game.
“But it’s 2-0, especially in England it never is over and I want the taker who has more routine, who is a specialist, to take it.”
Treble-chasing City next head to Real Madrid for the first leg of their Champions League semifinal on Tuesday.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Man City face Leeds with points vital for different reasons
Pirates are favourites in semifinal against Chiefs
SA focus on Nigeria to qualify for U17 Afcon knockout stages
From triple crown hunters to last-chance saloon for Bayern
Satisfaction leads to laziness, Ten Hag tells Man United
Race for Champions League spot opens up after Royal AM hold Pirates
Fifa responsible for undervaluing Women’s World Cup, says Dodd
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.