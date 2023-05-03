Sport / Soccer

Satisfaction leads to laziness, Ten Hag tells Man United

03 May 2023 - 19:29 Pearl Josephine Nazare
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag. Picture: PAUL CHILDS/ACTION IMAGES via REUTERS
Bengaluru — Manchester United cannot afford to become complacent as they look to end their campaign by securing a spot in next season’s Champions League, manager Erik ten Hag said on Wednesday.

The Dutchman, who led United to a League Cup triumph in February, warned his team not ease up in their bid to earn a place in Europes elite club competition. United are fourth in the Premier League, seven points ahead of fifth-placed Liverpool who have played a game more.

Ten Hags team have six league games left, starting with Thursdays trip to Brighton & Hove Albion, before facing Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

“Satisfaction can lead to laziness, we have six games to go and we want to win every game. You need full focus, full energy and full preparation,” Ten Hag told reporters.

“We have to get ready for the fight to get the points. We want to win every game; we want to win every competition. Its clear we want to be in the Champions League, and thats the competition were now fighting for. Good isnt good enough; we have to do better.”

United beat Brighton on penalties in the FA Cup semifinal in April, and Ten Hag acknowledged that Roberto De Zerbis men would be fired up by the thought of revenge.

“They have a huge motivation to beat us but we have to match that and do more, show more hunger than them to win this game and willingness is the word for tomorrow,” he said.

Young forward Alejandro Garnacho is still nursing an ankle injury but is back in training, while defender Raphael Varane and midfielder Scott McTominay will be unavailable for at least two more games.

Reuters

Kaizer Chiefs coach fast beginning to sound like a stuck record

Arthur Zwane cut the sorry figure of a deflated labourer as he once again lamented a loss he believed should not have been
Sport
2 days ago

MOGAMAD ALLIE: Marumo Gallants have lived up to their name

Appointment of Dylan Kerr as a consultant but in reality as head coach in-waiting added further impetus to team’s heroic run
Sport
1 day ago

Swallows fly up log as Chiefs stumble yet again

While Chiefs are flagging, big rivals Pirates continued their impressive form with victory over TS Galaxy
Sport
2 days ago
