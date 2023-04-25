Markets

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: SA still an attractive EM destination for investors

Business Day TV speaks to Old Mutual Wealth’s Izak Odendaal

25 April 2023 - 21:38
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT

Despite load-shedding and other growth-inhibiting issues, some analysts believe that SA remains an attractive emerging market investment destination. Business Day TV discussed this in detail with Old Mutual Wealth’s Izak Odendaal.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
JSE slips as firmer dollar weighs on banks and ...
Markets
2.
WATCH: Stock picks — Jetblue Airways and CMH
Markets
3.
WATCH: Stock picks
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.