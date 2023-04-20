Sport / Soccer

Depleted City to face Sheffield after Bayern win

20 April 2023 - 18:27 Agency Staff
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland. Picture: HEIKO BECKER/REUTERS
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland. Picture: HEIKO BECKER/REUTERS

Manchester City players are exhausted ahead of their FA Cup semifinal against Sheffield United at Wembley this weekend, manager Pep Guardiola said after his side knocked Bayern Munich out of the Champions League on Wednesday.

City’s 1-1 draw with Bayern in their quarterfinal second leg secured a 4-1 win on aggregate that assured them a semifinal spot in Europe’s elite club competition for a third successive season. They will face Real Madrid in the last four.

Guardiola’s side are also in the hunt for the Premier League title, sitting four points behind leaders Arsenal with a game in hand.

“The team is exhausted, so I don’t know how we are going to recover to play against Sheffield United because we play on Saturday,” Guardiola told BT Sport.

“It’s so demanding, so I don’t know how we will arrive because now is a tough moment for the game on Saturday.”

Guardiola said defender Nathan Ake would undergo tests on Thursday to check the extent of a suspected hamstring injury after he was taken off in the second half against Bayern.

City cruised into the Champions League semis with their draw at Allianz Arena moving them a step closer to an elusive first title in the competition.

City forward Erling Haaland, who missed a first-half penalty, made amends in the 57th minute, drilling in his 48th goal in all competitions this season to kill off the tie before Bayern levelled with a Joshua Kimmich penalty in the 83rd.

It was City’s 15th consecutive game without defeat across all competitions.

It was also the 10th time Guardiola reached the semifinals as a coach, a new record.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi described their run to the semifinals as a dream and said they would give it all they have got against city rivals AC Milan as they battle to become the first Italian finalists for six years.

Inzaghi could not hide his excitement after his team drew 3-3 with Benfica in their second leg on Wednesday to win their quarterfinal 5-3 on aggregate, reaching the semis for the first time since they won the trophy 13 years ago.

Reuters

Bayern more dangerous with Mané-Sané rivalry, says Guardiola

Expect fireworks from Bayern Munich on Wednesday night, says Manchester City coach
Sport
2 days ago

Under-pressure Bayern shift focus to Bundesliga and Mainz

Midfielder Thomas Mueller says they are scoring too few goals and ‘missing the coolness and that punch’
Sport
23 hours ago

Premier League talking points: Pep may be heading for his greatest season yet

Man City hit their stride, close in on log leaders Arsenal and are unbeaten since early February.
Sport
4 days ago

Arsenal squander two-goal lead in draw at West Ham

Log leaders throw away a two-goal lead for the second match in a row
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe

Most read

1.
Lions aim to make a statement against Zebre
Sport / Rugby
2.
Finances in SA cannot support more cricket
Sport / Cricket
3.
MARK ETHERIDGE: Kat doesn’t know how to give up
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Depleted City to face Sheffield after Bayern win
Sport / Soccer
5.
SuperSport’s goalless draw hands opportunity to ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Bayern more dangerous with Mané-Sané rivalry, says Guardiola

Sport / Soccer

Under-pressure Bayern shift focus to Bundesliga and Mainz

Sport / Soccer

Premier League talking points: Pep may be heading for his greatest season yet

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.